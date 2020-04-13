OPEC, Russia approve biggest ever oil cut

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
OPEC members and other oil producing countries have agreed to the largest output cut ever. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

economy, business and finance

OPEC, Russia approve biggest ever oil cut

By Katya Golubkova, Rania El Gamal and Ahmad Ghaddar

April 13, 2020

2020-04-13 04:57:23

OPEC, Russia and other oil producing countries have agreed to cut output by a record amount, representing about 10 per cent of global supply, to support oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The group, known as OPEC+, agreed to reduce output by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) for May-June, after four days of marathon talks.

Two OPEC+ sources told Reuters the deal had been sealed in a video conference on Sunday, and the agreement was confirmed in a statement from by Kazakhstan’s energy ministry.

In the biggest oil output cut ever, the countries will keep gradually decreasing curbs on production in place for two years until April 2022.

Measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus have destroyed demand for fuel and driven down oil prices, straining budgets of oil producers and hammering the US shale industry, which is more vulnerable to low prices due to its higher costs.

US President Donald Trump had threatened OPEC leader Saudi Arabia with oil tariffs and other measures if it did not fix the market’s oversupply problem as low prices have put the US oil industry, the world’s largest, in severe distress.

OPEC+ has said it wanted producers outside the group – such as the United States, Canada, Brazil and Norway – to cut a further 5.0 per cent or 5 million bpd.

Canada and Norway had signalled willingness to cut and the US, where legislation makes it hard to act in tandem with cartels such as OPEC, said its output would fall steeply by itself this year due to low prices.

The signing of the OPEC+ deal had been delayed since Thursday, however, after Mexico baulked at the production cuts it was asked to make.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that Trump had offered to make extra US cuts on his behalf.

Trump said the US would help Mexico by picking up “some of the slack” and being reimbursed later. He did not say how this would work.

Global oil demand is estimated to have fallen by a third as more than 3 billion people are locked down in their homes due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A 15 per cent cut in supply might not be enough to arrest the price decline, banks Goldman Sachs and UBS predicted last week, saying Brent prices would fall back to $US20 per barrel from $US32 at the moment and $US70 at the start of the year.

Latest sport

rugby league

'Head south' Tallis tells Qld NRL stars

Brisbane Broncos legend Gorden Tallis says Queensland players need to make sacrifices for the greater good of rugby league and the NRL.

rugby league

NRL not exempt from rules: QLD Premier

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has told the state's NRL teams they will not be exempt from strict quarantine rules ahead of planned season restart.

rugby league

Greenberg says broadcasters have had say

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg insists broadcasters have been included "the whole way through" as talks ramp up ahead of the proposed season restart in late May.

Australian rules football

Meaningful AFL season still on: Anderson

Collingwood boss Mark Anderson is confident a "meaningful" AFL season will take place despite Victoria extending its coronavirus restrictions for another month.

rugby union

Horan's way forward for Australian rugby

Rugby Australia is hopeful of reaching an agreement with the players' association following talks with RUPA amid the coronavirus-enforced suspension of play.

news

disease

Australia must keep virus pressure on: CMO

Australia has to keep the pressure on in the fight against COVID-19 to ensure the country doesn't end up like others overseas, the chief medical officer says.

sport

rugby league

'Head south' Tallis tells Qld NRL stars

Brisbane Broncos legend Gorden Tallis says Queensland players need to make sacrifices for the greater good of rugby league and the NRL.

world

virus diseases

Lockdown rules curb Easter celebrations

Authorities in many European countries have used roadblocks, fines and other tactics to keep people from travelling over the Easter weekend.