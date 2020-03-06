Discover Australian Associated Press

OPEC wants to cut global oil supplies as the world economy suffers from the effects of coronavirus. Image by EPA PHOTO

economy, business and finance

OPEC seeks 1.5% global oil production cut

By Albert Otti and Fabian Nitschmann

March 6, 2020

2020-03-06 02:35:04

Oil exporters should join forces to reduce global supplies by about 1.5 per cent in the first half of this year, as the world economy suffers from the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, the OPEC oil cartel has proposed in Vienna.

However, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has yet to win agreement from a Russia-led group of 10 additional allied countries that will join talks on a possible output cut on Friday in the Austrian capital.

OPEC’s oil ministers agreed that they are willing to reduce their oil production by 1 million barrels per day (bpd), while asking the non-OPEC group for a cut of 500,000 bpd, for a total of 1.5 million bpd.

“The COVID-19 outbreak has had a major adverse impact on global economic and oil demand forecasts in 2020,” OPEC said in a statement.

The cartel has revised its global oil demand growth projection for this year from 1.1 million bpd to 480,000 bpd.

Worries about the effects of the outbreak have also sent oil prices downhill since January.

Algerian Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab, who chaired the talks on Thursday, said that “complex challenges require collegiality and concerted action”.

Any production cuts that are decided this week would come on top of of previous reductions that OPEC and its allies – jointly known as “OPEC Plus” – have been put in place in recent years to shore up prices.

However, Russia has been resisting any additional production curbs, according to Carsten Fritsch, an energy analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

“Uncertainties about the outcome of the ‘Opec Plus’ meeting puts oil prices under pressure,” he wrote in a market commentary.

Latest sport

cricket

Aussie women reach T20 World Cup final

Australia beat South Africa by a rain-affected five runs in a dramatic women's Twenty20 World Cup semi-final, setting up a date with India in the decider.

motor racing

Coronavirus could affect Australian F1 GP

Italian Formula One teams will be subject to "enhanced screening" ahead of their arrival in Melbourne for next week's season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Australian rules football

McKenna in mix for Bombers season opener

Essendon speedster Conor McKenna is in the frame to play in their AFL season opener after returning from Ireland in good shape.

soccer

Patience key to Matildas' Olympic hopes

Matildas coach Ante Milicic believes patience will be the key in his team's Olympic qualifier against Vietnam, with a spot in Tokyo on the line.

tennis

Thompson first-up for Aust in Davis Cup

Jordan Thompson and John Millman will play singles for Australia on Friday in their Davis Cup tie against Brazil in Adelaide.

