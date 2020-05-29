Discover Australian Associated Press

More Queenslanders need to get tested for COVID-19 if the state is to fling open its borders. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Opening Qld borders tied to virus testing

By Robyn Wuth

May 29, 2020

2020-05-29 11:30:59

More Queenslanders need to get themselves tested for COVID-19 if the state is to fling open its borders. 

The state’s chief health officer Jeanette Young has tied testing to the further easing of restrictions that have been in place for months. 

School students, workers and freight drivers can cross over without an issue, but Queensland is closed to anyone else. 

“For us to go forward and to lift those very onerous restrictions that have been in place … we must do more testing,” Dr Young declared on Thursday. 

Queensland has the resources to test 10,000 people a day. 

“We’ve not even reached half that number,” Dr Young added. 

The state has refused to buckle on its decision to keep the borders closed during the coronavirus crisis.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has threatened legal action in the High Court if borders aren’t reopened.

Senator Hanson has given Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk until 4pm to respond to her demand, branding the closure as unconstitutional.

Her criticism follows that from the tourism industry, which is bearing the brunt of job and financial losses, LNP MPs and the NSW premier, who all believe the closure has gone on for too long.

“We rely on nearly 50 per cent of our income in Queensland from southern tourists coming up and she’s destroying it all because she’s pig-headed and dogmatic,” Senator Hanson told Sky News. 

“There’s no real reason to keep borders shut.” 

She has started a GoFundMe page to fund the legal challenge, so far raising more than $15,000.

Her efforts have been backed by Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton.

“You’ve got mums and dads trying to put food on the table for kids … and they’re reliant on tourists coming to a place like the Whitsundays,” he told 2GB.

“Similarly, NSW wants Queenslanders travelling down to Sydney and elsewhere and that is what will restart the economy.”

The state government has dismissed the court challenge as a desperate attempt for media headlines. 

“It was only a month ago, I think, that Pauline Hanson was saying we should have a border in north Queensland,” Deputy Premier Steven Miles said. 

“I think she’s more desperate to seek headlines than she is concerned about this virus and its impact on Queenslanders.

“The Queensland government is putting the interests and the health and the wellbeing of Queenslanders first and we’ll continue to do so regardless of what Pauline Hanson or her mates say.” 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it was up to the states to make their own decision on borders. 

