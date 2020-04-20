Discover Australian Associated Press

Most Victorian children will continue to be home-schooled in term two. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Opening schools would spread virus:Andrews

By Colin Brinsden

April 20, 2020

2020-04-20 09:56:17

The sheer number of people roaming around Victoria if the state’s schools were opened during the coronavirus pandemic is why Premier Daniel Andrews is so adamant about keeping them closed.

He says having a million students roaming around the Victorian community, as well as 100,000 parents doing pick-ups and drop offs at the school gates and tens of thousands of teachers attending school is not consistent with the national message to stay at home to protect the health system.

“Nor does does it achieve anything other than spreading this virus,” Mr Andrews told Sky News on Sunday.

“It’s perfectly fine to send your kinds to school if you can’t have them learning from home,  but if you can have the kids learning from home they must learn from home.”

He expects the present school arrangements to remain in place for the whole of term two.

“If that were to change, if we’re to continue to see very stable (COVID-19 case) numbers , if we continue to see this progress we are seeing, we would always reserve the right to look at those arrangements,” he said.

Australian rules football

AFL needs detailed restart plans: Vic CHO

Victoria's chief health officer says the AFL needs detailed plans about how it intends to play games amid the COVID-19 crisis before the season can restart.

rugby league

Cost re-structuring begins at NRL HQ

NRL staff have been told that their operations will remain leaner despite the league's plans to restart its competition in late May.

cricket

Cricket pay cuts inevitable: Taylor, Gilly

Former national captains Mark Taylor and Adam Gilchrist say cricketers will take some form of pay cut as COVID-19 uncertainty clouds the next summer.

Australian rules football

SA great place for AFL hub: Crows chairman

Adelaide chairman Rob Chapman has urged the AFL to consider South Australia as a potential site for a quarantine hub.

rugby league

NSW government confident of NRL resumption

The Warriors are hoping to resume training alongside rival clubs on May 4 as the NRL pushes ahead with plans to resume its season later next month.

health

Qld reports no new COVID-19 cases

For the first time in more than two months Queensland has reported no new COVID-19 diagnoses.

Australian rules football

AFL needs detailed restart plans: Vic CHO

Victoria's chief health officer says the AFL needs detailed plans about how it intends to play games amid the COVID-19 crisis before the season can restart.

crime, law and justice

Canada's deadliest shooting: 17 dead

A gunman disguised as a police officer has killed 16 people in the deadliest shooting attack in Canada's history.