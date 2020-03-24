Opera singer Domingo has coronavirus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Placido Domingo says he has a fever but is feeling well despite testing positive for the coronavirus Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Opera singer Domingo has coronavirus

By AAP

March 24, 2020

2020-03-24 05:02:34

Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo says he is infected with the coronavirus.

The 79-year-old Domingo said in a post on his personal Facebook account on Sunday that “I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive”.

The tenor says he and his family are in self-isolation and that he is feeling well despite having fever and a cough.

“I beg everyone to be extremely careful, follow the basic guidelines by washing your hands frequently, keeping at least a 6 foot distance from others, doing everything you can to stop the virus from spreading and please above all stay home if you can!” he said.

Domingo, one of the world’s top opera stars, has recently been accused by several women of sexual misconduct. 

That has led to several of his performances being cancelled and an apology from him.

Spain is the third hardest-hit country after China and Italy with 28,572 infections and 1720 deaths in the virus outbreak.

Latest sport

Summer Olympics

IOC member: Games decision already made

The 2020 Olympic Games in Japan will be postponed by one year because of coronavirus, according to IOC member Dick Pound.

rugby league

NRL searching for restart options

The NRL will immediately begin canvassing options to restart the premiership after the coronavirus postponed a season for the first time in the code's history.

Australian rules football

AFL, clubs reeling from shutdown job cuts

The AFL has stood down 80 per cent of its workforce as Australia's richest sporting code grapples with the financial crisis brought about by COVID-19.

Summer Olympics

IOC, Japan flag postponing Games

The IOC will decide within the next four weeks whether to postpone the Tokyo Olympics as Canada announced a boycott and Australia said to expect a 2021 event.

Australian rules football

AFL, clubs stand down staff in shutdown

About 80 per cent of AFL employees have been stood down until June as the league deals with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic halting the season.

news

health

WA on alert as cruise ship heads to Freo

The West Australian government is monitoring cruise ship Magnifica to ensure no one disembarks as the state prepares to impose strict new land border controls.

sport

Summer Olympics

IOC member: Games decision already made

The 2020 Olympic Games in Japan will be postponed by one year because of coronavirus, according to IOC member Dick Pound.

world

virus diseases

Coronavirus pandemic is accelerating: WHO

The coronavirus is spreading ever faster, and there are now more than 300,000 confirmed cases recorded worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation.