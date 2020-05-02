Oprah, Bush join Call to Unite livestream

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The Call to Unite will feature Oprah Winfrey, George Bush, Julia Roberts and Yo-Yo Ma among others. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Oprah, Bush join Call to Unite livestream

By Jill Serjeant

May 2, 2020

2020-05-02 04:58:23

Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, Deepak Chopra and former US President George W Bush are among 200 cultural and spiritual leaders taking part in a 24-hour livestream this weekend aimed at unity during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Call to Unite – starting on Friday at midnight GMT (10am AEST on Saturday) and streamed globally on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and other social media platforms – hopes to support people who have lost loved ones to the coronavirus or who feel isolated, depressed or overwhelmed.

Classical musician Yo-Yo Ma, rapper Charlamagne tha God, the African Children’s Choir, lifestyle guru Marie Kondo and US pastor Rick Warren are also among those who will offer prayers, songs and inspirational messages, organisers said.

“As much as it may feel like it, no one is alone in this moment,” the organisers said in a statement, inviting people around the world to “join millions in solidarity over 24 powerful hours”.

The livestream, one of several remotely produced events aimed at bringing people together during the pandemic, is organised by Tim Shriver, the chairman of the Special Olympics.

The Special Olympics, founded in 1968, provides year-round sports training for people with intellectual disabilities but its programs have been put on hold due to the coronavirus.

Latest sport

rugby league

Cowboys thankful for Qld Premier's call

North Queensland football boss Peter Parr admits his NRL club had endured an "uncomfortable" waiting game before being cleared to train and play on home soil.

rugby league

Warriors and Queensland on track for NRL

Queensland NRL teams will be able to train in their home state while the Warriors have also committed to flying to Australia once granted government approval.

rugby league

NRL start not in doubt with training delay

NRL players have agreed to attend a biosecurity education session on Monday, but have given no assurances over their resumption to training.

Australian rules football

AFL season reboot plans still unclear

The AFL will weigh up recommendations from Friday's national cabinet meeting to decide how the league restarts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

rugby union

Brumbies coach backs Super shake-up

Brumbies coach Dan McKellar has put his support behind a new-look trans-Tasman Super Rugby competition "with an Asian and Pacific feel".

news

virus diseases

Vic govt bid to entertain people at home

While Victorians continue under strict social distancing restrictions, a state-run entertainment website is an attempt at having a laugh in dark times.

sport

rugby league

Cowboys thankful for Qld Premier's call

North Queensland football boss Peter Parr admits his NRL club had endured an "uncomfortable" waiting game before being cleared to train and play on home soil.

world

economy, business and finance

Parts of world reopen as virus toll rises

The COVID-19 toll continues to rise but parts of the world are slowly reopening to start the job of reviving economies that have been shattered by the pandemic.