Investors have lifted share prices in early trading on the ASX. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

finance (general)

Optimism grows on ASX, all sectors up

By Steven Deare

May 11, 2020

2020-05-11 12:33:21

Investors in the Australian share market can be happy with early trade after a gain of more than 1.0 per cent and all sectors higher.

The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index was higher by 62.3 points, or 1.16 per cent, to 5453.4 points at 1200 AEST on Monday.

The All Ordinaries index was 64.5 points higher, or 1.18 per cent, at 5552.5.

Energy stocks had performed best, higher by 2.26 per cent, followed by industrials at 1.79 per cent.

Macquarie Private Wealth division director Lucinda Chan said gains in oil prices and US markets on Friday helped the ASX performance.

Governments easing some coronavirus lockdown measures also played a role.

“As governments try to put people back in business, you’ll see the market giving it a positive tick,” she said.

However, Ms Chan was unsure of the extent the easing of restrictions affected the morning ASX result.

The operator of Westfield shopping centres, Scentre Group, said more shops at its centres would open in the coming weeks as coronavirus lockdowns eased.

It said 57 per cent of shops at its 37 Westfield malls across Australia were open.

Scentre shares were up 3.41 per cent to $2.27.

Outdoor clothing retailer Kathmandu was also riding the reopening wave of success.

Its price rose by 9.71 per cent to 96 cents.

Hearing implant manufacturer Cochlear said elective surgery had resumed earlier than expected in many countries.

Its shares were trading 3.73 per cent higher to $188.43.

In energy, Oil Search was up 9.5 cents, or 3.31 per cent, to $2.96, while Santos had a gain of 13 cents, or 2.68 per cent, to $4.98.

Among the industrials, Brambles was doing well, up 21.5 cents, or 2.03 per cent, to $10.79.

In mining, BHP was up 25 cents, or 0.8 per cent to $31.65, Rio was higher by 85 cents, or 1.02 per cent to $83.85, and Fortescue gained 9.0 cents, or 0.75 per cent to $12.13.

In banking, Macquarie had a great early result, up $5.89, or 5.6 per cent, to $111.08.

Macquarie said it would try and raise $400 million through capital notes.

Among the big four: ANZ was higher by 10 cents, or 0.64 per cent, to $15.83, Commonwealth Bank gained 60 cents, or 1.01 per cent, to $60.20, NAB lost 7 cents, or 0.44 per cent, to $16.01, and Westpac was 14 cents better, or 0.9 per cent, to $15.65.

Elsewhere on the market, infant formula provider Bubs, which has had plenty of demand for its products from China, climbed 6.51 per cent higher to $1.14.

One Australian dollar was buying 65.56 US cents at noon, up from 65.23 US cents at Friday’s close.

