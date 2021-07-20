Orange sent into snap virus lockdown

The central-west NSW town of Orange and its surrounds have woken to a snap seven-day lockdown after a COVID-positive delivery driver visited the area and infected another person.

The lockdown in the Orange, Blayney and Cabonne local government areas commenced on Tuesday and will last for seven days.

The delivery driver visited the Orange area and infected a man who works in Blayney and then attended multiple Orange venues.

NSW Health on Tuesday issued a number of COVID-19 alerts for Orange including a petrol station, Officeworks, Woolworths, pizzeria and tobacco shop.

Residents of the three affected council areas can leave home for four reasons – shopping for essential items, medical care or compassionate needs, exercise in groups of no more than two, and work or tertiary education which cannot occur at home.

Schools in the affected areas will remain open with restrictions, including mandatory face masks for all teachers.

Funerals in the areas will be limited to 10 people from Friday.

Masks must also be worn in all indoor settings and outdoors where social distancing cannot be maintained.

Meanwhile, authorities on Tuesday said Canterbury-Bankstown has become a particular concern amid the Greater Sydney outbreak, with NSW notching 78 new local cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday.

At least 29 of the new cases were in the community during their infectious period.

The three-day average for new cases has dropped to 85, leading Premier Gladys Berejiklian to declare: “We’ve stabilised the virus.”

Surveillance testing around the Canterbury-Bankstown area had picked up multiple asymptomatic cases, showing the need for people in southwestern Sydney to remain vigilant, the premier said.

NSW Health is now treating 95 cases in hospital, including 27 in intensive care. Eleven people are on ventilators.

Addressing concerns small business employers were skirting orders to work from home “unless it is not reasonably practicable”, the premier said workers should dob in bosses if called into workplaces unnecessarily.

Ms Berejiklian guaranteed construction would reopen in some capacity on July 31 while arguing against the Victorian model of allowing the industry to operate at 25 per cent capacity.

The two-week pause allowed all worksites and contractors to become COVID-safe after too many were found to have written but not implemented safety plans.

The industry on Monday lobbied for some workers to return to sites immediately and warned some businesses could face bankruptcy.

Tuesday’s numbers included the outbreak’s fifth death – a woman aged in her 50s who died on Monday morning in southwestern Sydney.

A full list of NSW exposure sites can be found at health.nsw.gov.au