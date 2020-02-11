Orbiter takes off to study sun’s poles

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
It's hoped the Solar Orbiter will obtain insights into the magnetic fields around the sun. Image by EPA PHOTO

Technology

Orbiter takes off to study sun’s poles

By Rachel More and Oliver Pietschmann

February 11, 2020

2020-02-11 18:35:56

The Solar Orbiter, a satellite aiming to deliver new insights about the sun, has blasted off from the Cape Canaveral launch complex in Florida atop an Atlas V 411 rocket.

At 12:24 am Monday mission controllers at the European Space Operations Centre in Darmstadt, in south-western Germany, “received a signal from the spacecraft indicating that its solar panels had successfully deployed,” NASA said in a statement.

The orbiter is kitted out with 10 scientific instruments and aims to take the first-ever high resolution pictures of the sun’s poles.

“As humans, we have always been familiar with the importance of the Sun to life on Earth … but we have also long known it has the potential to disrupt everyday life should we be in the firing line of a powerful solar storm,” said Guenther Hasinger, European Space Agency director of Science.

“By the end of our Solar Orbiter mission, we will know more about the hidden force responsible for the sun’s changing behaviour and its influence on our home planet than ever before.”

The joint mission between ESA and NASA is estimated to have cost almost 1.5 billion euros ($A2.48 billion).

The mission aims to “address big questions in solar system science to help us understand how our star creates and controls the giant bubble of plasma that surrounds the whole solar system and influences the planets within it”, ESA says on its website.

Scientists are hoping to obtain insights into the magnetic fields around the sun that make up the heliosphere and create the star’s weather.

The satellite will take three years to reach its orbit, travelling 42 million kilometres towards the sun and getting even closer than Mercury.

It will be controlled out of Darmstadt.

Latest sport

soccer

Matildas riding momentum for China clash

Avoiding South Korea in the knock-out stages of Olympic qualification will be the Matildas' major prize in Thursday's blockbuster clash with China in Sydney.

golf

Golfer Minjee Lee relaxed at Aussie Open

Australia's top-ranked golfer Minjee Lee says she's unusually relaxed entering the Women's Australian Open tournament at Royal Adelaide.

netball

Alexander's reign as Diamonds coach ends

Long-time Diamonds coach Lisa Alexander is to depart the national team, with Netball Australia deciding not to renew her contract.

boxing

Tszyu dismisses Horn's boxing skill

Jeff Horn's shock win over Manny Pacquiao is being used as inspiration by the Australian boxer's next foe, countryman Tim Tszyu.

cricket

Warner's another AB win for bat over ball

The Allan Border medal has been awarded on 21 occasions and a clear trend has developed, suggesting it is a batsman's award.

news

crime, law and justice

Australia cannot deport Aboriginal people

Two men are seeking damages for false imprisonment as the High Court ruled Aboriginal Australians cannot be "aliens", presenting a hurdle to their deportation.

sport

soccer

Matildas riding momentum for China clash

Avoiding South Korea in the knock-out stages of Olympic qualification will be the Matildas' major prize in Thursday's blockbuster clash with China in Sydney.

world

crime, law and justice

Thai city copes with shooting fallout

Authorities have begun the task of releasing the bodies of the 29 victims of Thailand's worst mass shooting to relatives.