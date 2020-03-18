Orchestra to keep the music coming

The Adelaide Symphony Orchestra is planning to take performances online during the coronavirus crisis, mindful it has a role to play in supporting the emotional wellbeing of its audiences.

The orchestra has postponed some shows but is negotiating to stream others live in a bid to keep the music coming.

“We know that music has a unique ability to improve mood, self-esteem and quality of life,” the ASO said in a statement.

“We’ll be doing everything we can in the coming months to ensure all South Australians, in spite of COVID-19, can remain connected through our music.”

The orchestra will offer to swap tickets to later performances or offer refunds but hopes to still perform scheduled Brahams and Mozart concerts in April with at least one of those likely to be live-streamed rather than in front of a live audience.

The ASO said its current plans could change based on state and federal government recommendations or regulations.

“Above all, we’re primarily concerned with the health and wellbeing of our employees, supporters and suppliers, and the ASO stands ready to play its part in controlling the spread of COVID-19,” it said.

On Monday the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra announced it would live stream performance on YouTube.

All MSO concerts have been cancelled until April 13 with refunds available for ticketholders.