Orica posts $165m first-half profit

AAP Newswire

Australia's national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia's leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia's largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Explosives maker Orica expects second-half volumes to be slightly lower due to COVID-19 impact. Image by Tracey Nearmy/AAP PHOTOS

chemicals

Orica posts $165m first-half profit

By AAP

May 8, 2020

2020-05-08 10:58:02

Explosives maker Orica has posted a first-half profit of $165.2 million, slightly lower than a year earlier, with steady volumes and performance in all its regions.

The company lifted sales revenue for the six months to march 31 by two per cent to $2.88 billion, and declared an unfranked interim dividend of 16.5 cents a share, down from down from 22 cents a year earlier. 

Managing Director Alberto Calderon said most of the company’s mining volumes had remained intact despite the coronavirus crisis, but expects second-half volumes to be 10-15 per cent lower than what was expected before the COVID pandemic. 

