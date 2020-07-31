Discover Australian Associated Press

Scientists have found out where Stonehenge's sandstone monoliths come from. Image by AP PHOTO

Technology

Origin of Stonehenge megaliths found

By Will Dunham

July 31, 2020

2020-07-31 12:08:21

Scientists have solved an enduring mystery about Stonehenge, determining the origin of many of the megaliths that make up the famed monument in England, thanks to a core sample kept in the United States for decades.

Geochemical testing indicates that 50 of Stonehenge’s 52 pale-gray sandstone megaliths, known as sarsens, share a common origin about 25km away at a site called West Woods on the edge of Wiltshire’s Marlborough Downs, researchers say.

The sarsens were erected at Stonehenge around 2500 BC. The largest stands 9.1 metres tall. The heaviest weighs about 30 tonnes.

“The sarsen stones make up the iconic outer circle and central trilithon (two vertical stones supporting a horizontal stone) horseshoe at Stonehenge. They are enormous,” said University of Brighton geomorphologist David Nash, who led the study published in the journal Science Advances.

“How they were moved to the site is still really the subject of speculation,” Nash added.

“Given the size of the stones, they must have either been dragged or moved on rollers to Stonehenge. We don’t know the exact route but at least we now have a starting point and an endpoint.”

Stonehenge’s smaller bluestones previously were traced to Pembrokeshire in Wales 250km away, but the origin of the sarsens had defied identification.

A sarsen core sample, extracted during conservation work in the late 1950s when metal rods were inserted to stabilise a cracked megalith, provided crucial information. It was given as a souvenir to a man named Robert Phillips who worked for the company involved in the conservation work and was on-site during drilling.

Phillips took it with him with permission when he emigrated to the United States in 1977, Nash said. Phillips decided to return it to Britain for research in 2018. He died this year.

The researchers analysed fragments of the sample – destructive testing being off limits for megaliths at the site – to establish the geochemical fingerprint of the sarsen from which it was taken.

That fingerprint matched sandstone still at West Woods and all but two of the Stonehenge sarsens.

“I hope that what we have found out,” Nash said, “will allow people to understand more about the enormous endeavour involved in constructing Stonehenge.”

rugby league

Sonny Bill's football to do the talking

The Sydney Roosters are vowing not to get distracted by the inevitable sideshow that accompanies Sonny Bill Williams' much-hyped return to the NRL.

soccer

Socceroos great Milligan joins Macarthur

Former Socceroos captain Mark Milligan has returned to the A-League as a marquee signing with newcomers Macarthur FC.

Australian rules football

Sidebottom to return for Magpies in AFL

Steele Sidebottom will return from AFL suspension against Fremantle but is no guarantee to captain Collingwood in Scott Pendlebury's absence.

tennis

World No.1 Barty withdraws from US Open

Australian tennis superstar Ashleigh Barty has pulled out of the US Open citing coronavirus concerns.

rugby league

Raiders duo cleared for Queensland travel

Canberra pair Josh Papalii and Joseph Tapine have been handed an exemption based on medical grounds to play NRL in Queensland without receiving the flu vaccine.

safety of citizens

Vic records 627 COVID cases, eight deaths

Victoria has recorded 627 new coronavirus cases and eight more deaths, taking the national death toll to 197.

election

Trump backtracks on call to delay election

President Donald Trump says he does not want to postpone the 2020 US presidential election, just hours after suggesting a possible delay to the vote.