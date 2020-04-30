Discover Australian Associated Press

Origin said its share of APLNG revenue came in at $628.5 million for the quarter. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

earnings

Origin posts 18% revenue drop from APLNG

By Arundhati Dutta and Anushka Trivedi

April 30, 2020

2020-04-30 09:58:19

Electricity and gas retailer Origin Energy says revenue from its stake in the Australia Pacific LNG joint venture fell 17.7 per cent in the third quarter, hurt by lower contracted LNG sales.

Origin, which controls a third of Australia’s energy retailing market, said its share of APLNG revenue came in at $628.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, down from $763.9 million a year earlier.

The figure was slightly below a RBC Capital Markets estimate of $692 million.

APLNG, is a joint venture between Origin, ConocoPhillips , and China’s Sinopec. 

