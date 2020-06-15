Discover Australian Associated Press

Fresh sexual assault charges have been laid against former NSW Labor MP Milton Orkopoulos in jail. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

crime, law and justice

Fresh child abuse charges for Orkopoulos

By Dominica Sanda and Angelo Risso

June 15, 2020

2020-06-15 19:27:07

Disgraced former NSW Labor minister and convicted sex offender Milton Orkopoulos has been charged with more than a dozen fresh sexual assault offences spanning the 1990s.

The 62-year-old was arrested by Lake Macquarie detectives at Silverwater correctional facility on Monday morning.

Police allege Orkopoulos sexually and indecently assaulted two boys known to him on separate occasions in the 1990s in Lake Macquarie and on the NSW mid-north coast.

Orkopoulos has been charged with 15 offences including aggravated indecent assault of a person under 16 years of age, committing an act of indecency with a person under 16 years, aggravated sexual assault and causing a child aged under 14 to participate in child prostitution.

He was refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court via audio-visual link on Tuesday. 

NSW Police Superintendent Danny Sullivan on Monday said the two victims had shown great bravery to approach authorities and were being supported.

He didn’t rule out additional charges being laid.

“We’re very thankful for the courage that’s been shown by the people in relation to this,” Supt Sullivan told reporters.

“These matters are very delicate … when a victim comes forward, we’re very conscious of the trauma and distress coming forward may cause them.”

The former NSW Labor MP spent 11-and-a-half years in jail after he was convicted of 30 child sex, drug and child porn offences and was granted parole in December 2019.

Orkopoulos was arrested in January for allegedly setting up an Instagram account and not telling police within the required seven days.

He had his parole revoked in February after Corrective Services NSW officers told police he used the mobile phone of a fellow resident at the Malabar halfway house where he lives.

His charges related to his alleged breach of parole conditions were scheduled to return to court on July 1.

