Victorians are contemplating the prospect of a return to tougher lockdowns in some areas. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Other states warn against Victorian travel

By Katina Curtis, AAP Senior Political Writer

June 23, 2020

2020-06-23 17:42:05

States that have successfully suppressed the coronavirus will soon allow their residents a taste of pre-pandemic-style freedom.

South Australia will join Western Australia at the weekend in halving the density rules for people in restaurants, bars, shops and other indoor venues to two square metres per patron.

The move, which effectively doubles the capacity of each venue, has been welcomed across the hospitality industry in particular.

But Victorians are contemplating the prospect of a return to tougher lockdowns in some areas amid fears about a spike in new virus cases over the past week.

Another 17 new infections on Tuesday took the state’s total active cases to about 140.

The origins of 11 of these are still being investigated.

By contrast, new cases in NSW have only risen by 19 in the past week.

Authorities have largely pinned the spike in cases on large family gatherings.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said governments were working with non-English speaking communities to better communicate how to stop the virus from spreading.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews warned people could not pretend the virus has gone.

“It doesn’t matter how many people are doing the wrong thing – everybody, everybody will pay the price if we get to a point where restrictions either localised or across the state need to be re-introduced,” he said.

The NSW premier has warned people from that state should not visit Melbourne and nor should Victorians head north.

“I call on all organisations not to interact with citizens from Melbourne at this stage,” Gladys Berejiklian said.

The national tally of cases is 7492, with close to 7000 recovered while 102 people have died.

It has been a month since the last recorded coronavirus death in Australia.

