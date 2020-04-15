‘Our duty’ to help stop COVID-19 spread

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
RSL NSW acting president Ray James says it's Australians' duty to stay apart to defeat COVID-19. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Health

‘Our duty’ to help stop COVID-19 spread

By Dominica Sanda

April 15, 2020

2020-04-15 17:51:10

The cancellation of public Anzac Day services in NSW has caused “heartache” but a Vietnam veteran has urged Australians to “do their duty” and help stop the spread of COVID-19.

RSL NSW acting president Ray James says coronavirus could be the greatest threat faced by Australia and urged everyone to follow the government’s restrictions.

“We have all been called up to assist a nation that is in need” the former soldier said in a video on Wednesday.

“This is our moment, even our older veterans, to do our duty again.”

He describes self isolation as the “best weapon” Australians have to fight the virus.

Mr James says it was difficult to cancel public Anzac Day services this year, but by doing so he hopes the league is helping to protect the nation.

“It was one (decision) that I know has caused many of our veterans and the community heartache,” he said.

The last time Anzac Day services were cancelled was in 1919 because of the Spanish flu, he added.

This year’s Anzac Day commemoration marks 75 years since the end of WWII.

Mr James, who is the son of a veteran and a father of a veteran, says the physical and mental scars of that war impacted his family for many years after it ended. 

He called upon NSW residents to stand at the end of their driveways at 6am on April 25 to commemorate those who served, those who died and those who are still serving.

“Now is the time for all of us to show our Anzac spirit, including ingenuity, and we welcome the many and varied ideas that have been embraced by the community,” he said.

He urged people to record a video of themselves reciting The Ode or share a message of support for veterans on social media, tune into live services and donate to the Anzac appeal. 

Mr James also asked people to call any veterans or widows they know and check in with them as many live alone and have been isolated from their families.

“We need to keep our distance but we can always pick up the phone and give them a call,” he said.

Latest sport

rugby league

Warriors unsure of flights to Aust for NRL

The Warriors still don't know if they will be granted government exemptions to fly to Australia for the NRL, just days before their planned trip.

rugby league

Exclusive NRL rights could boost Nine

The NRL, Nine Network, and Fox Sports will hold crucial crisis talks on Thursday as they attempt to forge ahead with plans to resume the league season in May.

Australian rules football

Adam Simpson warns against AFL coach cull

West Coast coach Adam Simpson has defended the role of AFL coaching panels that face drastic budget cuts in response to the COVID-19 shutdown.

virus diseases

Ricciardo will take pay cut: Renault boss

Australian F1 star Daniel Ricciardo will accept to cut his salary to help his Renault team through the coronavirus crisis, says team boss Cyril Abiteboul.

Australian rules football

Beveridge wants AFL draft age raised now

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge wants the minimum AFL draft age raised now while the coronavirus shutdown has provided a window in which to do so.

news

virus diseases

Barrister to lead Ruby Princess inquiry

An inquiry into the Ruby Princess, which is responsible for 19 coronavirus deaths, will look at the role of all agencies involved in the ship's disembarkation.

sport

rugby league

Warriors unsure of flights to Aust for NRL

The Warriors still don't know if they will be granted government exemptions to fly to Australia for the NRL, just days before their planned trip.

world

health

Trump halts WHO funding payments

US President Donald Trump has halted US payments to the World Health Organisation, claiming it failed to carry out its basic duty and must be held accountable.