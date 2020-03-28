Discover Australian Associated Press

David Littleproud says there's been an influx of visitors to southwest Queensland avoiding COVID-19. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Outback tyres slashed as Nomads flee virus

By Nicholas McElroy

March 28, 2020

2020-03-28 15:57:28

People surging to remote parts of Queensland in an attempt to avoid the coronavirus outbreak have reportedly been met with vigilantism in some outback towns. 

Tyres have reportedly been slashed in some cases amid panic travellers may be spreading COVID-19.

The influx of visitors to southwest Queensland, defying orders from authorities to stay home, has followed the state borders being shut on Thursday. 

This has created anxiety for some residents of remote communities, says drought and emergency management Minister David Littleproud who is calling to tighter regulations on travel. 

Mr Littleproud says he has written to Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk calling for calm and to further mitigate risks of virus spread.

“As the borders have been shut we’ve seen a surge of Grey Nomads … to south west Queensland to hide from the virus,” Mr Littleproud told media on Friday. 

“Unfortunately this action could turn caravans into the cruise ships of the outback if someone is infected and spreads it in small communities with the health resources to support them.

“There’s is panic out there in some areas to the the extent that we’re seeing vigilantism where tyres have been slashed of people who are out there.”

Mr Littleproud, who’s electorate of Maranoa takes in much of south west Queensland, said all levels of government needed to make sure residents are calm and safe in those areas. 

Meanwhile rural doctors have reminded those who live in isolated communities their towns aren’t protected from the spread of the virus.

Dr Adam Coltzau is leading the COVID-19 response for the Rural Doctors Association of Australia and Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine.

“Cases of coronavirus have already been confirmed in numerous rural communities,” he said.

“But some rural Australians are still walking around in La-La Land, thinking COVID-19 is only a big city issue.

“This couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Dr Coltzau said people should self-isolate at home and work from home wherever possible.

North Queensland federal politicians have also written to Ms Palaszczuk calling for the region to be closed to slow the spread of coronavirus.

She was sent the letter on Thursday, which cited a lack of resources the region had to deal with an outbreak.

Federal members George Christensen, Phillip Thompson, Michelle Landry and senator Matt Canavan signed the letter. 

