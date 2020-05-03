‘We are looking good’ in handling virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The size of the take up of COVIDSafe will be a key factor in national cabinet easing restrictions. Image by Alex Ellinghausen/AAP PHOTOS

health

‘We are looking good’ in handling virus

By Colin Brinsden

May 3, 2020

2020-05-03 10:40:14

Deputy chief medical officer Nick Coatsworth remains upbeat about Australia’s handling of the coronavirus, even as the country clocked up another death at a aged care facility in NSW.

Australia has now recorded 94 deaths, the latest at the Anglicare-run nursing home in western Sydney, bringing the fatalities in the Newmarch House aged care home to 14.

However, that toll is relatively small by international standards, as is the number of reported cases at 6787, a rise of 14 in the previous 24 hours.

“We are looking good,” Dr Coatsworth told Sky News on Sunday.

He said the concept of elimination of COVID-19 in Australia would be “magnificent to achieve” but challenging to sustain.

“Which is why we have taken a position of suppression,” he said.

He said that was why there was extra testing for the virus, the COVIDSafe app to assist contact tracing and increased public health resources.

“All those things are designed so that if there are small flares of coronavirus, spot fires if you will, that they can be suppressed very, very quickly,” Dr Coatsworth said.

“That offers the best balance of getting society back on its feet, confidence back into our society and living with coronavirus until a vaccine arrives.”

Some states have already started to ease restrictions and the national cabinet will on Friday consider lifting some broader curbs.

However, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said relaxing restrictions would depend on Australians signing up for COVIDSafe app, which uses Bluetooth connections to determine who infected people came into close contact with.

Some four million people have registered for the app but the government wants to see millions more by next Friday, a target that Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd believes is “realistic”.

But he also admitted the app is not yet live and won’t up and running until next week,.

Health officials can not use the data but will be able to trace back from the time when someone first downloaded the app.

Meanwhile, Queensland police were forced to issue more than 30 infringement notices for breaches of COVID-19 restrictions on the first day of easing such curbs.

From Saturday, residents in the state could travel up to 50km from their home to shop, visit a park or even go to the drive-in.

Latest news

health

Victorian teacher tests positive to virus

A Melbourne school will be shut down for cleaning over the next three days after a teacher tested positive to COVID-19.

health

Further NSW virus restrictions to be eased

Homebuyers in NSW will soon be able to inspect properties and attend auctions on-site as the state government eases some further COVID-19 restrictions.

health

'We are looking good' in handling virus

Deputy chief medical officer Nick Coatsworth says while eliminating COVID-19 would be "magnificent", it would be a challenge to sustain.

politics

Tehan attacks Premier Andrews over schools

In a sign of cracks within the successful national cabinet, the Morrison government has attacked Victoria over its handling of schools during the crisis.

health

Health authorities probe Newmarch lapse

NSW has recorded five new cases of coronavirus, as it's revealed health authorities are investigating breaches at the troubled Newmarch House nursing home.

news

health

Victorian teacher tests positive to virus

A Melbourne school will be shut down for cleaning over the next three days after a teacher tested positive to COVID-19.

sport

rugby league

Nomadic Warriors bound for Australia

The Warriors will have the chance to apply for a player switch if any of their squad needs to return to New Zealand once they arrive in Australia on Sunday.

world

virus diseases

Countries must ease lockdowns slowly: WHO

Countries should be ready to bring back restrictions if the number of coronavirus cases increases again, the World Health Organisation says.