Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Steven Marshall says SA will be an attractive destination on the other side of COVID-19. Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Overseas tourists back mid-21: SA premier

By Tim Dornin

August 19, 2020

2020-08-19 16:22:28

Premier Steven Marshall says he’s hopeful international tourists will return to South Australia by the middle of next year.

The premier has marked progress on a hotel development in Adelaide and says it’s important the accommodation sector is ready to bounce back when the COVID-19 crisis is over.

“We’re confident that we will work towards a time when we can attract and invite guests from around the world to come back to Adelaide,” Mr Marshall said on Tuesday.

“What we know is that South Australia and Australia more broadly is going to become a very attractive place on the other side of the coronavirus.

“We’ve been able to manage the situation in Australia best in the world and I think that will attract a new type of visitor.

“Maybe I am being optimistic but I’m hopeful we can have people return from overseas next year but we will not be doing it before it is safe.”

The premier said while there had been talk of travel bubbles with New Zealand or other COVID-safe nations, he did not think that was likely in the coming months.

“But I am hopeful by the middle of next year we will be open to international travellers,” he said.

The premier also defended a pilot plan to bring some international students back to Adelaide from September this year. 

He said the 300 university students would all be subjected to the same quarantine arrangements as anyone returning to SA and health authorities were satisfied that their return could be managed safely and effectively.

“We would never push ahead with something without health’s big tick of approval and that’s precisely what we’ve got,” he said.

SA Health reported no new virus case on Tuesday, with the total since the start of the pandemic remaining at 462.

There are seven active infections while total test numbers have topped 326,000.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Swans, AFL condemn racist abuse of Taylor

Days out from the beginning of the AFL's Indigenous Round, Sydney's Elijah Taylor has received racist abuse on social media following his quarantine breach.

rugby league

Annesley defends NRL process on Proctor

Kevin Proctor and Shaun Johnson could face sanctions from the NRL for making public comment before the Gold Coast captain's judiciary hearing for biting.

rugby league

Rabbitohs stars condemn Seibold NRL trolls

He hardly left Redfern on the best of terms but embattled coach Anthony Seibold has received support from South Sydney stars as he contends with online trolls.

rugby league

Proctor banned for four NRL games for bite

Gold Coast captain Kevin Proctor has been banned for four weeks after being found guilty of biting Shaun Johnson in a fiery night at the NRL judiciary.

Australian rules football

Lynch escapes AFL ban for Collins strike

Richmond forward Tom Lynch is free to play in their AFL clash with Essendon on Saturday night despite being charged with two striking offences.

news

politics

Aged care hotspots stable but fragile: PM

Scott Morrison maintains Victoria is responsible for privately-operated aged care facilities despite the federal government having jurisdiction over them.

sport

Australian rules football

Swans, AFL condemn racist abuse of Taylor

Days out from the beginning of the AFL's Indigenous Round, Sydney's Elijah Taylor has received racist abuse on social media following his quarantine breach.

world

coup d'etat

Mali soldiers promise civilian transition

Soldiers who staged a military coup in Mali say they plan to form a civilian transitional government that will organise fresh elections.