Owner puts A-League’s Mariners up for sale

Central Coast owner Mike Charlesworth has announced he will seek to sell his majority stake in the A-League club.

Charlesworth said on Tuesday he would be selling up, after the Mariners completed their 2019-20 season with a dramatic 3-2 win over Melbourne Victory on Monday.

“With a host of young talented players having broken into our first team and with a new independently run A-League around the corner it’s an exciting time for the club to grow and to now move forward under new ownership,” Charlesworth said.

The English businessman first bought in to the Gosford-based club in 2013, going on to win the club’s first A-League title under Graham Arnold a month later.

The latter years of Charlesworth’s time in charge have been far less successful with the club picking up four wooden spoons in the past five seasons.

Mariners chief executive Shaun Mielekamp has called for patience from fans as the club enters into a process to find new investors.

“Relieving win last night a reward for hard work, professionalism and mental toughness in crazy times,” Mielekamp tweeted.

“Emphasised by the news that Mike has decided to depart the club.

“Stay strong Mariners fans this is a daunting but hopefully exciting part of our wonderful history.”

Along with a lack of on-field success in recent seasons, Charlesworth also courted controversy with his decision to bring Jamaican sprint superstar Usain Bolt to the club on trial in 2018.

Bolt’s arrival brought global attention to the Mariners but ultimately ended without a single league appearance as the club were unable to reach financial terms with the Olympic legend.