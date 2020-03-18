Discover Australian Associated Press

The Oxford-Cambridge boat race on the Thames has been cancelled due to the coronavirus. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Oxford-Cambridge boat race cancelled

By AAP

March 18, 2020

2020-03-18 16:59:56

The prestigious boat race between British universities Oxford and Cambridge has been cancelled in light of the coronavirus pandemic, organisers say.

“As a result of the current situation with Covid-19, The Boat Race on 29th March has been cancelled,” the organisers said in a tweet on Monday.

The prestigious annual event has been held since 1829. It usually takes place on the river Thames in London.

“This decision is based entirely on our concern for the welfare of our crews, our spectators, our staff and volunteers,” the Cambridge University boat club said in a statement.

The cancellation will have a huge impact on its athletes and coaches, which trained for the event since September 2019, the club said, adding that they were “mindful that the situation that the UK faces is unprecedented.”

The Oxford University boat club also said in a tweet that whilst it’s disappointing, “minimising the spread of this virus has to be the number one priority.”

The British Department for Health and Social Care said in a tweet on Monday that 1543 people had tested positive for the virus in the UK and 55 people had died.

