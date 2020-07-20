Packed Spanish beach shut amid virus spike

Police in Barcelona have closed down access to a large area of the city’s beaches after too many sunbathers ignored authorities’ request to stay at home amid a new wave of surging coronavirus infections.

Police blocked more people from entering the beach and used loudspeakers to recommend that the crowds already on the sand disperse because they were too closely packed and could increase the contagion risk.

Barcelona and other areas of Spain’s northeastern Catalonia region have experienced the largest outbreaks in the country since the European country ended a strict three-month lockdown that succeeded in reining in a savage outbreak that has claimed more than 28,400 lives.

Catalan health authorities on Saturday reported more than 1200 new daily cases.

The new outbreaks have forced regional officials to prohibit gatherings of more than 10 people in the city, an edict that took effect on Saturday.

They also strongly recommended that residents of Barcelona and neighbouring municipalities only leave home for work or necessary errands.