Driver in boy’s bus death: My life is over

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Dionne Grills has been charged after a three-year-old Cairns boy was found dead inside a minibus. Image by Brian Cassey/AAP PHOTOS

Education

Driver in boy’s bus death: My life is over

By Tracey Ferrier

February 26, 2020

2020-02-26 16:47:13

The manager of a Cairns childcare centre told authorities “my whole life is over” after finding the body of a toddler in the back of the kindy bus he had been driving.

Centre manager and bus driver Michael Glen Lewis and childcare worker Dionne Beatrice Grills faced Cairns Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with the manslaughter of the three-year-old.

Lewis made a call to triple-zero after finding the boy dead on the Goodstart Early Learning Centre bus last Tuesday afternoon, media reported.

According to the transcript of the call read out to the court, Lewis told the emergency operator: “Oh my God, this kid is dead.

“The child was left on the bus all day. So sorry, buddy.

“I’m going to jail. Oh my God, my whole life is over.”

Police allege the boy was left on the bus when it was parked for the day outside Hambledon State School, about 1.7km from Goodstart’s Edmonton centre, which Lewis managed.

Lewis, 45, was driving the minibus that collected the child from his home about 9am that morning. The manager found the boy’s body inside the baking vehicle when he returned to it at 3.15pm that day.

The court was told the boy was a victim of a criminal act of negligence, it was reported.

Grills, 34, was also on the bus on the morning of the boy’s death. She was a casual employee who had been working at the centre for less than a month, the court was told.

Earlier on Tuesday, Acting Detective Inspector Jason Smith spoke to reporters outside the court, saying the charges should provide answers for the boy’s devastated family.

“The manslaughter charge refers to an act or a mission which is negligent and has brought about the death of another person,” he said.

“The family is suitably distressed and very upset about this. And hopefully, now that the matter is before the court, they’ll get the answers that they need.”

Goodstart has formally stood aside the two workers. It’s pick-up and drop-off services remain suspended nationally, and its Edmonton centre is closed.

One of the boy’s relatives, Sydney man Thomas Namok, has told the ABC he’s struggling to comprehend what happened.

“We’re all distraught at the moment. We just can’t believe this has happened. We just want answers,” he said.

“He was just a cheerful little boy we would always laugh every time he’s around. That’s what I remember of him. It’s going to be sad he’s not going to be around anymore.”

Latest sport

soccer

Popovic airs concerns about coronavirus

Perth Glory want their Asian Champions League match in South Korea postponed amidst an outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

rugby league

Manly rep stars to miss opening NRL rounds

Manly's forward pack will be significantly lighter for the opening weeks of the NRL season with Addin Fonua-Blake and Jake Trbojevic sidelined.

rugby union

Castle denies RA gagged Kepu in Folau saga

Sekope Kepu says RA's handling of Israel Folau affected the Wallabies' World Cup hopes but Raelene Castle says she is comfortable with the handling of the saga.

Summer Olympics

Tokyo Olympics could be cancelled: Pound

Australia is urging athletes to keep training amid suggestions the coronavirus could force the cancellation of the the Tokyo Olympics.

tennis

Top seed Barty eases through on Doha debut

Ashleigh Barty has defeated qualifier Laura Siegemund at the Qatar Open while her fellow Australian Ajla Tomljanovic was beaten by Garbine Muguruza.

news

crime, law and justice

Police to drop Josh Reynolds DV charge

NSW Police have confirmed they intend to withdraw a domestic violence charge against NRL player Josh Reynolds at his next court appearance.

sport

soccer

Popovic airs concerns about coronavirus

Perth Glory want their Asian Champions League match in South Korea postponed amidst an outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

world

media

Assange's bid to be freed from the dock

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange wants to be allowed to sit on the bench with his lawyers, complaining about a lack of privacy while sitting in the dock.