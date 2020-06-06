Pakistan closes shops as COVID cases surge

Pakistani authorities backed by security forces have shut down more than 3000 shops and markets across the country in a series of raids for violating social distancing regulations, with COVID-19 cases surpassing those in neighbouring China.

The virus has spread at a fast pace since Prime Minister Imran Khan had eased a lockdown in May.

Pakistan on Friday reported 68 more coronavirus-related deaths, raising its overall toll to 1838. As many as 4896 more people tested positive in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day infections, bringing the overall tally to 89,249.

Medical workers are bracing for a surge of patients and some hospitals are turning back those with mild infection, asking them to quarantine themselves at home.

Critics blame Khan for easing restrictions prematurely. The government says the virus spread because people did not adhere to social distancing regulations.