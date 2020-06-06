Pakistan closes shops as COVID cases surge

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
With its biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases, Pakistan has shut down 3000 shops and markets. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Pakistan closes shops as COVID cases surge

By AAP

June 6, 2020

2020-06-06 18:54:05

Pakistani authorities backed by security forces have shut down more than 3000 shops and markets across the country in a series of raids for violating social distancing regulations, with COVID-19 cases surpassing those in neighbouring China.

The virus has spread at a fast pace since Prime Minister Imran Khan had eased a lockdown in May.

Pakistan on Friday reported 68 more coronavirus-related deaths, raising its overall toll to 1838. As many as 4896 more people tested positive in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day infections, bringing the overall tally to 89,249.

Medical workers are bracing for a surge of patients and some hospitals are turning back those with mild infection, asking them to quarantine themselves at home.

Critics blame Khan for easing restrictions prematurely. The government says the virus spread because people did not adhere to social distancing regulations.

Latest sport

rugby league

Forward pass denies Manly win over Eels

Parramatta have beaten Manly 19-16 in a controversial match at Bankwest Stadium, with the Sea Eagles controversially denied a last-minute try.

golf

Scott, Woods miss star-studded PGA return

The PGA Tour will continue at Fort Worth next week after the coronavirus shutdown, but Tiger Woods will not be there.

rugby league

Munster stars as Melbourne trump Souths

Cameron Munster has starred as Melbourne rebounded from their loss to Canberra to chalk up a 22-8 victory over Souths in their NRL clash at AAMI Park.

rugby league

Suspended fine for Lamb's Bulldogs breach

Canterbury have been issued with a $25,000 suspended fine while legend Terry Lamb has tested negative for coronavirus following their protocol breach.

rugby union

Wallabies coach Rennie volunteers pay cut

New Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has voluntarily agreed to a 30 per cent wage cut before starting his job as the code wrestles with the COVID-19 crisis.

news

politics

Court saves Sydney rally for black lives

At least 15,000 people have rallied in Sydney for Aboriginal rights after an appeal court's last-minute decision authorised the public gathering.

sport

rugby league

Forward pass denies Manly win over Eels

Parramatta have beaten Manly 19-16 in a controversial match at Bankwest Stadium, with the Sea Eagles controversially denied a last-minute try.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

US officials block cops' 'extreme tactics'

Some US cities have ended police choke-holds, NY's governor has vowed reforms and the NFL apologised for not listening to players as protests enter a 12th day.