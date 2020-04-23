Discover Australian Associated Press

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will undergo COVID-19 testing after metting someone who had it. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Pakistan PM Khan to be tested for virus

By Sanjeev Miglani and Syed Raza Hassan

April 23, 2020

2020-04-23 00:51:16

About 500 people entered self-isolation in staff quarters of India’s presidential palace and Pakistan’s prime minister was due to be tested, as the coronavirus spreading through South Asia hit the heart of the region’s governments.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his wife tested negative for the coronavirus, his spokesman said, after at least 20 palace officials were infected last week. 

In Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan will undergo testing after it was confirmed that the head of the country’s biggest charity organisation, Faisal Edhi, whom he met last week, had contracted COVID-19.

In India, the alarm was raised at President Ram Nath Kovind’s residence in Delhi after the daughter-in-law of a sanitation worker living in employee quarters tested positive. Neither Kovind, 74, nor his aides would self-isolate as they would not have come into contact with lower-level workers, officials said. The president has a mostly ceremonial role.

The families of palace workers living in 114 apartments on the grounds were ordered to stay inside, and seven members of the sanitation worker’s family were moved to quarantine.

India’s 1.3 billion people have been ordered to remain indoors for 40 days under a nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the virus.

Indian authorities have confirmed 18,984 cases of COVID-19, including 603 deaths, a low toll compared with Western countries with much smaller populations, though officials say a lack of testing may mean many more cases have not been reported.

In Pakistan, Edhi, the charity group leader diagnosed with COVID-19, said he had met Prime Minister Khan last week to hand him a cheque to help fund the nation’s fight against the coronavirus. Neither was wearing a mask in the picture the government released after the meeting in Islamabad.

During a televised briefing on Tuesday, Dr Faisal Sultan, the prime minister’s personal physician, who is also the country’s focal person for COVID-19, said Khan would heed advice to undergo testing.

Pakistan has relaxed its lockdown to allow essential industries and services to resume operations. It also lifted restrictions on mosque congregations as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan starts later this week.

In Afghanistan, Ghani, 70, had limited most of his contact with staff to digital communication after some came down with COVID-19.

“The president is healthy and is leading government efforts on all fronts. All precautions are in place to make sure his work environment is safe and healthy,” his spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi, said on Twitter.

