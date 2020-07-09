Discover Australian Associated Press

Letters between Buckingham Palace and Sir John Kerr sought by Prof Jenny Hocking will be released. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Palace letters to be released on July 14

By Katina Curtis

July 9, 2020

2020-07-09 12:11:40

Every letter former governor-general Sir John Kerr wrote to Buckingham Palace will be released publicly.

The National Archives will publish the 212 letters plus attachments – more than 1000 pages – online next Tuesday.

The decision follows a years-long legal battle by historian Jenny Hocking to gain access to the documents.

In May, the High Court ruled the letters should be made public.

The so-called ‘palace letters’ between Sir John and Buckingham Palace cover the time of Gough Whitlam’s dismissal.

Archives director-general David Fricker said the letters would be released in full, after staff examined them to check whether any information should be redacted.

