Palmer adds Qld to WA High Court legal bid

Billionaire Clive Palmer is taking on his home state as well as Western Australia over their border closures.

Mr Palmer announced the addition of Queensland to his High Court challenge ahead of a directions hearing on Thursday afternoon, saying the border closures were unconstitutional and discriminatory.

He hopes documents and submissions will be filed by June 26 so the matter can be heard soon.

Mr Palmer says he is confident the High Court will agree WA’s border closure is an “act of stupidity” while the state government says it is also confident of defending the challenge.

He says Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is “locking away the fruits of Queensland such as the Great Barrier Reef and other treasures from interstate visitors”.

Both states are adamant they will keep their borders closed for many months.