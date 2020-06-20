Palmer coal mine court battle kicks off

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Mel McAuliffe (centre) says coal exacerbates bushfires, floods, droughts and heatwaves. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Environment

Palmer coal mine court battle kicks off

By Aaron Bunch

June 20, 2020

2020-06-20 11:37:53

A court battle between billionaire businessman Clive Palmer and opponents of a massive mine planned for Queensland’s Galilee Basin near the Adani project is under way.

The case, which started with a preliminary hearing in the Land Court on Friday, is the first time a coal mine has been challenged on human rights grounds in Australia.

Opponent and Youth Verdict co-founder Mel McAuliffe says the mining and burning of coal are contributing to the climate crisis.

“It exacerbates severe weather events, like bushfires, floods, droughts and heatwaves,” she told reporters outside the Brisbane court.

“Only this year have we had our human rights legally recognised and we will not surrender them so Clive Palmer can profit off another dirty coal mine.”

Bimblebox Alliance spokeswoman Sheena Gillman said the proposed mine also risked destroying the 8000-hectare nature reserve in the Galilee Basin.

“Bimblebox is a unique place in Queensland. It protects thousands of plants and animals,” she said.

“It is irreplaceable and it should not be destroyed for a polluting coal mine.” 

Waratah Coal applied for a mining lease for its Galilee Coal Project in 2011.

The project consists of two open-cut and four underground mining operations, coal-handling preparation plants and a rail network to a proposed port facility at Abbot Point. 

The application was referred to the court under the Mineral Resources Act 1989 after objections to the mining lease and the related environmental authority were received.

There are 32 objectors, 25 of which oppose both the mining lease and the environmental authority applications.

The remaining seven, including the Bimblebox Alliance and Youth Verdict, objected only to the mining lease. 

Friday’s hearing set down the ground rules for the fight, which will return to court in August for Waratah to challenge some of the objections.

The actual hearing for the case has been tentatively set down for five weeks in May next year.

Traditional owners, anthropologists, ecologists, economists, hydrogeologists and climate change experts are expected to give evidence.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Dogs, Bontempelli take revenge on GWS

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge says his players felt guilty over how Marcus Bontempelli was treated in last year's elimination final thrashing to GWS.

Australian rules football

Dogs upset GWS in spiteful AFL clash

The Western Bulldogs have weathered a physical storm from GWS to break their 2020 drought by winning a spiteful AFL clash at Marvel Stadium by 24 points.

rugby league

Penrith beat Storm, prove NRL credentials

Penrith have claimed just their third win over Melbourne in 15 years, with Viliame Kikau and Nathan Cleary helping them to a 21-14 NRL victory at Campbelltown.

soccer

FFA and Fox Sports reach broadcast deal

The FFA and Fox Sports have struck a revised broadcast agreement, allowing the pay TV operator to broadcast the remainder of the 2019-20 A-League season.

Australian rules football

AFL 'hypocritical' on racism: Wilkinson

Former player Joel Wilkinson says the AFL's support of the Black Lives Matter is hypocritical and has detailed his experiences of racism in the code.

news

politics

Restrictions ease further, worries abroad

Australia continues to ease COVID-19 restrictions at a steady pace, but there are concerns about an escalation of the spread of the virus overseas.

sport

Australian rules football

Dogs, Bontempelli take revenge on GWS

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge says his players felt guilty over how Marcus Bontempelli was treated in last year's elimination final thrashing to GWS.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

US Juneteenth rally calls for reparations

Minnesota activists have held a Juneteenth rally calling for reparations as protests across the US continue against racism and police treatment of Black people.