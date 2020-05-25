Palmer taking WA border fight to court

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Clive Palmer says he'll go to the High Court over WA's border closure, calling it unconstitutional. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Palmer taking WA border fight to court

By AAP

May 25, 2020

2020-05-25 13:49:14

Clive Palmer will lodge documents with the High Court this week, arguing Western Australia’s border closure is unconstitutional, as the state again recorded no new cases of COVID-19.

Mr Palmer wanted to visit WA for meetings with businesspeople, Senator Mathias Cormann and potential 2021 state election candidates for his United Australia Party, but was rejected due to coronavirus restrictions.

“Closing down the border is not only an act of stupidity by WA Premier Mark McGowan, but it is against the Australian constitution and I am confident the High Court will see it that way as well,” Mr Palmer said in a statement on Sunday.

“The WA premier needs to act now to ensure a successful future beyond COVID-19 by opening his borders to allow trade and travel from Australian states into WA.

“It is a matter of national importance that the borders be open.”

Mr Palmer said he would lodge the legal documents on Monday and hoped to have a directions hearing in the High Court by the end of the week.

Mr McGowan said on Friday that he endorsed the WA police commissioner’s decision not to grant Mr Palmer an exemption from the travel ban.

The premier has continued to insist WA’s interstate borders will remain closed for months, despite criticism from some, including NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

WA’s coronavirus tally remains at 560, including just two active cases.

There have been more than 76,000 COVID-19 tests performed in WA.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL blockbusters locked in for restart

A series of high-profile matches have been scheduled in prime time slots for the opening four weeks of the rebooted 2020 AFL season.

rugby union

Reds skipper won't dwell on rebel trio

Queensland Reds skipper Liam Wright will focus on teammates committed to the team's cause after the exits of Izack Rodda, Harry Hockings and Isaac Lucas.

basketball

Bogut's basketball future up in the air

Andrew Bogut is weighing up his basketball future after electing not to sign a new NBL deal with the Sydney Kings.

rugby league

NSW and Qld to work with NRL on crowds

Crowds for NRL matches is not yet on the NSW government's list of considerations but it says it would be willing to work with the league on a proposal.

Australian rules football

AFL star Steven returns to Cats training

Geelong midfielder arrived at club headquarters for training on Monday after recovering from a mysterious stab wound that required surgery.

news

inquiry

Bushfire conditions to worsen in future

The coronavirus pandemic has slowed the recovery from Australia's devastating bushfires and interrupted planning for future fire seasons.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL blockbusters locked in for restart

A series of high-profile matches have been scheduled in prime time slots for the opening four weeks of the rebooted 2020 AFL season.

world

epidemic and plague

US holiday draws crowds, triggers warnings

Thousands have hit US beaches for the Memorial Day weekend, alarming health authorities, while Europe looks set for a mishmash of COVID-19 travel restrictions.