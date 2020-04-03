Panama announces gender-based virus curfew

Men and women in Panama will only be allowed to leave their homes on alternate days, according to a new anti-coronavirus measure imposed by the government.

The decision allows women to leave the house on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and men to do so on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The new measure, under which both men and women must stay indoors on Sundays, “seeks to reduce circulation by half,” the Health Ministry said.

The stricter rules were imposed after many people failed to uphold the general quarantine announced by President Laurentino Cortizo on March 25.

Hundreds of people have been arrested each day for violating the quarantine since it was imposed indefinitely, with many brought before judges and subjected to fines.

Though people over the age of 60 and those with disabilities must adhere to the gender-based curfew, they have been granted special times to do their grocery shopping and may be accompanied by caregivers.

Panama has more than 1100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths have been linked to the virus.