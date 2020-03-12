Discover Australian Associated Press

There are now more than 118,000 coronavirus infections in 114 countries, with over 4000 dead. Image by AP PHOTO

virus diseases

Pandemic declared; UK, Italy vow billions

By Emma Farge and William Schomberg

March 12, 2020

2020-03-12 09:27:20

The World Health Organisation has described the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic for the first time as Italy tightened its lockdown, shutting bars, hairdressers and other non-essential businesses.

The virus sent the Dow into a bear market for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis as the massive financial stimulus promised by governments around the globe failed to reassure investors.

The United States has yet to enact any large-scale containment measures as cases topped 1000 as testing became more available, including the nation’s first drive-through testing in Denver – a measure that proved key to containment in South Korea.

“Bottom line, it’s going to get worse,” Anthony Fauci, head of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Congress.

Wall Street stocks plunged almost 5 per cent on Wednesday, and already skittish investors awaiting details on US measures were unnerved by news that the White House ordered federal health officials to treat dozens of virus-related meetings as classified.

President Donald Trump, who has downplayed the risks from coronavirus, said he would address economics and healthcare in remarks at around 9pm on Wednesday.

Italy is in already in virtual lockdown and close to recession, and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte earmarked $US28.3 billion to ease the economic impact.

In a televised address to the nation on Wednesday, Conte said all shops would be shuttered except supermarkets, food stores and chemists, and companies must close all their departments that are not essential to production.

Services such as hairdressers and beauty parlours will also be closed, along with bars and restaurants that cannot guarantee they can keep a distance of at least one metre between customers.

Meanwhile, Denmark shut all schools and universities after a 10-fold rise in cases since Monday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said up to 70 per cent of the population was likely to be infected as the virus spreads around the world in the absence of a cure.

With Europe the new epicentre of the outbreak, the Trump administration is likely to discourage Americans from taking trips to Europe as soon as Wednesday, sources said.

There are now more than 121,000 infections in 118 countries and over 4300 people have died of the virus, according to a Reuters tally.

While China brought its outbreak under control and normalcy is returning, the number of cases outside China rose 13-fold in the past two weeks, and the number of countries affected tripled, with Iran and Italy the worst-hit countries in the Middle East and Europe. There have been 354 deaths in Iran and 827 in Italy.

“Italy and Iran are in the frontline and are suffering but other countries will be in that situation very soon,” said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Use of the word pandemic does not change the WHO’s response, said Dr. Mike Ryan, the head of the Geneva-based agency’s emergencies program.

He also said there was “a strong element of controllability” and “a real chance to blunt the curve… and reduce the number of cases”.

Britain launched a STG30 billion ($A59.6 billion) economic stimulus plan as new finance minister Rishi Sunak said the economy faced a “significant impact” from the spread of the virus, even if it was likely to be temporary.

“Up to a fifth of the working-age population could need to be off work at any one time. And business supply chains are being disrupted around the globe,” Sunak told parliament.

He announced measures to help companies facing a cash-flow crunch, and said the health system and other public services would receive an extra STG5 billion to help counter the spread of the coronavirus.

