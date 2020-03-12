Pandemic declared; UK, Italy vow billions

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
There are now more than 118,000 coronavirus infections in 114 countries, with over 4000 dead. Image by AP PHOTO

epidemic and plague

Pandemic declared; UK, Italy vow billions

By Emma Farge and William Schomberg

March 12, 2020

2020-03-12 05:56:12

The World Health Organisation has described the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, as Britain and Italy announced multi-billion-dollar war chests to fight the disease.

US authorities are also considering new steps to battle the virus that emerged in China in December and has spread around the world, halting industry, grounding flights, closing schools and forcing events to be postponed.

“We are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva on Wednesday.

“We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterised as a pandemic,” he said, using the formal name of the coronavirus.

There are now more than 118,000 infections in 114 countries and 4291 people have died of the virus, with the numbers expected to climb, Tedros said.

Use of the word pandemic does not change the WHO’s response, the organisation’s emergencies program head Mike Ryan said.

Edinburgh University professor of infectious disease epidemiology Mark Woolhouse said the coronavirus was not going away soon.

“It is now clear that COVID-19 is going to be with us for a considerable length of time and the actions that we take must be actions that we can live with for a prolonged period,” he said.

Before the WHO’s comments, Italy – the European country worst hit by the virus – and Britain announced they were setting aside large sums to fight the flu-like disease.

Britain launched a STG30 billion ($A59 billion) economic stimulus plan as new finance minister Rishi Sunak said the economy faced a “significant impact” from the spread of the virus, even if it was likely to be temporary.

“Up to a fifth of the working-age population could need to be off work at any one time. And business supply chains are being disrupted around the globe,” Sunak said in an annual budget speech to parliament on Wednesday.

He announced a package of measures to help companies facing a cash-flow crunch, including a year-long suspension of a property tax paid by smaller firms. 

The health system and other public services would receive an extra STG5 billion ($A9.9 billion) to help counter the spread of the coronavirus.

Last week, Italy’s cabinet said it would need 7.5 billion euros ($A13.1 billion) to fight the virus, but since then the emergency has escalated and the nation, already close to recession, is under lockdown, with the death toll now 827.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday earmarked the equivalent of $A43.4 billion to ease the economic impact. 

He said that already tough restrictions on movement might be tightened further after the northern region of Lombardy, centred on Italy’s financial capital Milan, asked for all shops to shut and public transport to close.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said up to 70 per cent of the population was likely to be infected as the virus spreads around the world in the absence of a cure.

Latest sport

golf

Adam Scott keen for second Players win

Adam Scott has a chance to become just the second Australian to win the Players Championship in its 46-year history.

rugby league

Bird 'heartbroken' over new injury setback

Brisbane injury victim Jack Bird has taken to social media to reveal his heartache at suffering another chronic knee injury just days before the new NRL season.

rugby league

Greenberg ready to send message to Dogs

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg vows Canterbury's Corey Harawira-Naera and Jayden Okunbor will face tough sanctions if they have made a code of conduct breach.

Formula One

FIA boss behind Ferrari settlement: report

FIA president and ex-Ferrari boss Jean Todt was reportedly behind a settlement with his old team after an investigation into the Italian outfit's 2019 engine.

motor racing

Ricciardo wary as three self-isolate at GP

Australian F1 ace Daniel Ricciardo has pulled out of a press conference at Albert Park as three enter self-isolation over coronavirus concerns.

news

health

Brisbane clubbers at risk of coronavirus

Queensland Health has issued warning to patrons of a popular venue that someone who tested positive to coronavirus spent a night clubbing in Brisbane's CBD.

sport

golf

Adam Scott keen for second Players win

Adam Scott has a chance to become just the second Australian to win the Players Championship in its 46-year history.

world

crime, law and justice

Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison

Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison by a judge in a Manhattan court following his recent conviction for rape and sexual assault.