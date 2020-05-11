Pandemic has Barty savouring time as No.1

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Ashleigh Barty says the tennis tour shutdown has made her appreciate her career even more. Image by AP PHOTO

tennis

Pandemic has Barty savouring time as No.1

By Darren Walton

May 11, 2020

2020-05-11 14:40:34

Ashleigh Barty is savouring her time as world No.1 more than ever, saying the coronavirus pandemic has provided a sobering reminder of how quickly sporting careers can be snatched away.

With international tennis likely be one of the last sports to resume due to travel restrictions, Barty is bunkering down for the long haul and pinning her faith in the governing bodies to make the right calls on return dates.

“I’m keen to get back on the court but health always comes first,” the French Open champion told AAP.

“This is a tough time for so many people in the world. There are more important things than tennis right now.

“It’s a unique situation so it’s tough to compare it to anything. All I can do is keep my fitness up, keep hitting and stay positive.

“I feel fortunate to be in Australia where the restrictions are easing a little and we are able to train again.”

The 24-year-old said the indefinitely layoff has also made her appreciate becoming a grand slam champion and Australia’s first women’s world No.1 in 43 years during a stunning 2019 campaign. 

“I’ve had a lot of time to reflect on the last year in particular and how special it was – 2019 was just incredible for my team and I,” Barty said.

“Remembering all of those special moments has made me hungry to get back out there and compete again.”

Whether that’s competing in a domestic competition Tennis Australia is planning to keep some of the country’s leading players active when lockdown restrictions allow remains to be seen.

“There are a lot of details that need to be worked through,” Barty said.

“I’m interested to see what TA’s plans are but I’d have to understand all the details before I make a decision.

“We are lucky to be at that point in Australia that we can think about tennis coming back in some form.”

In the meantime, Barty is relishing the added home time with her dogs and the chance to hone her golf game in regular rounds with her trainee pro boyfriend Garry Kissick in Brisbane.

The gifted all-rounder has even managed to slash her handicap from 10 to five.

“(There’s been) plenty of golf,” she said.

“We are lucky in Queensland we have still been able to get out on the golf course. My handicap is definitely improving.”

Latest sport

tennis

Pandemic has Barty savouring time as No.1

World No.1 Ashleigh Barty continues to prove one of Australia's most gifted sporting all-rounders, slashing her golf handicap from 10 to five during COVID-19.

rugby league

Storm get green light for Melbourne return

Melbourne can return to their AAMI Park training base from Albury after the Victoria government gave professional teams permission to resume contact training.

rugby league

Titans deal with NRL anti-vaxxers drama

Gold Coast are preparing for the restart of the NRL without Bryce Cartwright and Brian Kelly as state governments vary in their anti-vaccination stances.

Australian rules football

AFL training group sizes set to increase

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has eased coronavirus restrictions to a level that will allow the AFL to raise its training limits from Wednesday.

rugby league

V'landys dismisses rule-change rhetoric

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys dismisses as "alarmist rhetoric" complaints that proposed NRL rule changes will impact the integrity of the competition.

news

crime, law and justice

Ex-AFL coach Laidley wants rehab release

Former AFL player and coach Dean Laidley wants to be released from custody into a residential rehab facility, after he was accused of stalking a woman.

sport

rugby league

Storm get green light for Melbourne return

Melbourne can return to their AAMI Park training base from Albury after the Victoria government gave professional teams permission to resume contact training.

world

virus diseases

Leaders project optimism on Mother's Day

Many world leaders are caught between optimism that lockdowns can be eased and concerns that a second wave of coronavirus infections could spread.