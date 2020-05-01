Discover Australian Associated Press

A Heart Foundation survey suggests many people working from home are walking less than previously. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Pandemic home workers walking less: survey

By AAP

May 1, 2020

2020-05-01 16:39:02

A new survey may have confirmed what many Australians already know from putting on kilos working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Health Foundation has found four-in-10 of the WFHers it polled in the lockdown say they’re walking less.

Even before COVID-19, most Australians were not active enough for good heart health. Just 15 per cent of adults under 64 meet physical activity guidelines to prevent heart disease which claims 48 lives a day as the nation’s biggest single killer.

“With many people now working from home or self-isolating, this can lead to more hours spent sitting in front of screens, in video meetings, or on the couch, and less time moving during the day,” Heart Foundation chief executive John Kelly said in a statement on Thursday.

He said adults should aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity (the equivalent of a brisk walk) each day. Three sessions of 10 minutes was just as beneficial as one 30-minute walk. 

“The key is to move more and sit less, so try to avoid sitting for prolonged periods glued to your computer screen and take regular breaks to move around the house,” he said.

Overall, the survey found Australians are striding out more during the pandemic.

“The closure of gyms and organised team sports being cancelled may have contributed to the overall increase in the number of people walking more during COVID-19 restrictions, as people look for other ways to stay active,” the foundation’s director of acting living, Trevor Shilton, told AAP.

“Australians working from home would experience a drop in opportunities for incidental steps they might normally take both getting to and from work and during the day in the office.”

The online survey with 295 respondents found:

* 31 per cent are walking more than usual

* 25 per cent are walking less than they usually would

* Of the 22 per cent of Australians now working from home, 40 per cent are walking less than usual and 34 per cent are walking more.

