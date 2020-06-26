COVID-19 fallout ‘worse’ than Qld cyclones

The impact of coronavirus on business in tropical Queensland tourism hotspot Airlie Beach has been worse than a cyclone, according to locals.

Whitsunday Coast Chamber of Commerce President Allan Milostic estimates a third of businesses have been forced to shut in what is usually the region’s peak tourism season.

“I’ve been here 25 years and I’ve been through several cyclones, the GFC, international ups and downs, but nothing like this,” he told reporters on Thursday.

Cafe owner in nearby Bowen, Sally-Ann Wright, agrees the virus has hit harder than a cyclone.

“A cyclone comes and it goes, and if your business hasn’t been ripped apart people get back to normal,” she told AAP on Thursday.

“You just clean up and you start again, but the coronavirus is just a constant.”

Ms Wright only opened the cafe a few months before the virus hit.

She was ineligible for JobKeeper and unable to keep on staff.

The cost of training new staff, pivoting menu offerings and adhering to patronage limits has meant the Starboard Cafe has barely stayed afloat.

“Financially, it’s not been worth staying open, but you’ve kind of got to stay open to keep your name out there,” Ms Wright said.

“We’re kind of working for the love of it at the moment.”

Mr Milostic says it’s the Queensland government’s controversial border closure that is ‘killing’ business operators.

“Queenslanders are travelling within Queensland, but there are a lot more populous states that want to come here and we’re not giving them the chance.

“It will be a death sentence for (businesses) if the borders stay closed for too long.”

The closure has drawn ire from stakeholders across the country and sparked two High Court challenges.

Mr Milostic has joined the state opposition’s call for borders to be opened on July 1.

But, he says the most important thing is giving business operators certainty and enough notice to prepare for the expected influx in travel.

“You can’t turn the switch on and get trained staff back in there, it just doesn’t happen. We need lead time.”

The call comes as Health Minister Steven Miles announced the government would be creating a bigger stockpile of critical medical supplies to ensure health workers are protected if another pandemic arrives.

The government has already bolstered the stockpile significantly since the pandemic began, hoarding 70 per cent more gloves, more than twice the amount of safety glasses and masks, and 150 per cent more gowns.

Queensland recorded the eighth day of zero cases on Thursday, as the number of cases in Victoria continues to grow by double digits each day.