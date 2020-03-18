Panic buying lifts February retail trade

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Panic buying has helped retail turnover to a 0.4 per cent increase in February Image by Paul Braven/AAP PHOTOS

finance (general)

Panic buying lifts February retail trade

By Steven Deare

March 18, 2020

2020-03-18 12:45:04

Panic buying at supermarkets has helped Australian retail turnover to its first rise in three months.

Shoppers frantically buying toilet paper, rice, pasta and other goods due to coronavirus fears drove turnover in February up by 0.4 per cent to $27.7 billion, according to preliminary seasonally adjusted figures on Wednesday.

This was 1.7 per cent up on the same month last year, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said. 

The supermarkets and food retailers enjoyed the biggest turnover increases.

However trade has not been as buoyant for others.

Clothing, shoes and personal accessories shops had weaker turnover.

Duty-free stores and shops reliant on overseas visitors also had tougher times, due to travel bans preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Most retailers are bracing for testing times after the federal government on Wednesday tightened restrictions on people gathering.

Most indoor gatherings of 100 people have been banned, after outdoor ones of 500 or more people were prohibited earlier in the week.

The bureau has published the figures earlier than usual to help people understand the community response to the virus.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Tigers ready to start AFL season: Hardwick

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick is preparing for the 2020 AFL season to kick off as scheduled on Thursday night against Carlton.

basketball

Decision looms as NBL weighs up options

Jeremy Loeliger says there are arguments for the NBL title to be awarded to Perth, but also for the competition to be voided after the finals were cancelled.

rugby league

Bulldogs duo to fight for NRL careers

Canterbury players Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera have been granted an extension to respond to NRL breach notices and intend to fight for their jobs.

soccer

A-League to be played out on east coast

Sydney and Melbourne are set to host nearly all remaining A-League fixtures under a revamped draw seen by Wellington Phoenix.

sports event

Japan's PM says G7 backs 'complete' Games

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is still confident the Tokyo Olympics will take place as scheduled, though opinion polls at home urge postponement.

news

politics

International Anzac Day services cancelled

Veterans' Affairs Minister Darren Chester has announced international Anzac Day services led by Australia will be cancelled because of coronavirus.

sport

Australian rules football

Tigers ready to start AFL season: Hardwick

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick is preparing for the 2020 AFL season to kick off as scheduled on Thursday night against Carlton.

world

epidemic and plague

Nations seek to stem virus crisis

Governments across the world are focusing on providing stimulus measures to keep economies running as the toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose to over 5700.