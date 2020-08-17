Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Penrith teammates have thrown their support behind Brent Naden. Image by Greg Porteous/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Panther was right to call out abuse: Tamou

By Ed Jackson

August 17, 2020

2020-08-17 15:06:45

Penrith captain James Tamou says winger Brent Naden made absolutely the right decision to alert authorities to alleged racial abuse from fans during an NRL match.

A group of eight people were ejected from Friday’s game at Central Coast Stadium between the Panthers and the Warriors after they twice took verbal aim at the 24-year-old.

Tamou says Naden was clearly shaken by the abuse but has praised his teammate’s actions in calling it out during the game.

“When I was that age I would have been in my own shell, so for him to do that and speak up, (I’m) super proud,” Tamou said.

“After the game we just all gathered around him as a club.

“I think he did the right thing and he’s showing other people who are faced with that, that it is the right thing to point it out and stamp it out.”

The NRL is investigating the incident and chief executive Andrew Abdo has promised long bans for any specators found guilty of abusing Naden.

Fellow spectators sitting around the group have given evidence while the NRL is also aware of further offensive videos posted to social media later in the evening.

Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary said there was no place for such abuse in the game and backed the suggestion anyone found guilty should face a life ban.

“Anyone that heard what happened it’s just ridiculous and there’s no place for that kind of stuff in our game, especially things that are racist and stuff like that, it’s pretty disgusting,” Cleary said.

“I don’t want to see that ever again.

“There should definitely be repercussions and I definitely don’t think there’s any excuse for racial slurs or anything like that.”

The NRL is expected to complete its investigation later this week.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Tigers find a way in tight Suns AFL win

Tom Lynch could be in strife with the AFL after Richmond dominated early then came from behind to beat Gold Coast at the Gabba by 21 points on Monday.

Australian rules football

Mihocek could play in Pies' next AFL game

Tests have cleared Brody Mihocek of serious damage after a dangerous collision left him concussed during Saturday's AFL loss to Melbourne.

rugby league

Storm's Finucane out for NRL season

Dale Finucane has been added to Melbourne's mounting injury list with the star forward not expected back until the NRL finals.

rugby league

Duo to contest charges at NRL judiciary

Melbourne's Jesse Bromwich and St George Illawarra's Tyrell Fuimaono are both taking their cases to the NRL judiciary on Tuesday.

soccer

City's Jamieson to miss A-League title bid

Melbourne City captain Scott Jamieson will not participate in this year's A-League finals series after electing not to return to the NSW hub.

news

politics

CCC will not pursue MP over Qld nurse leak

The Crime and Corruption Commission will not investigate Labor MP Brittany Lauga over claims she leaked the personal information of a virus-positive nurse.

sport

Australian rules football

Tigers find a way in tight Suns AFL win

Tom Lynch could be in strife with the AFL after Richmond dominated early then came from behind to beat Gold Coast at the Gabba by 21 points on Monday.

world

politics

Lukashenko: no election until he is killed

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko says he is willing to hand over power after a referendum, though not under pressure from street protests.