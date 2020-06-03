Paris cafes, restaurants partially reopen

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Cafes and restaurants in France can now reopen outside areas for business. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Paris cafes, restaurants partially reopen

By Thomas Adamson and Thibault Camus

June 3, 2020

2020-06-03 16:15:42

Parisians who have been cooped up for months with take-out food and coffee will be able to savour their steak tartare in the fresh air and cobbled streets of the City of Light once more – albeit in smaller numbers..

The city famed for its vibrant cafe society and coffee culture will get some of its pre-lockdown life back as cafes and restaurants partially reopen on Tuesday.

The Paris City Hall authorised the opening of outside seating areas, but indoors will remain closed to customers until at least June 22.

Dampening the mood of new freedom, social distancing of one metre between tables will be obligatory and drastically reduce the numbers.

For the city well known for its tiny chairs and fashionably-small 50cm-wide round tables that often touch, this will lower capacity in some outside areas by over half.

To help matters, the normally space-restricting Paris City Hall is now allowing restaurateurs to be expansive – and have issued an authorisation for them to enlarge their outside areas, or create one, without the normal legal red tape until September 30. 

To do this, they will have to sign a charter promising to respect “pedestrian traffic, the cleanliness of the premises, safety or even noise reduction vis-a-vis residents.”

But some restaurateurs have said that they haven’t received the charter, and the details remain fuzzy and confusing.

Xavier Denamur, who owns five of the Marais’ most popular cafes and bistros with around 70 employees, was mixed in his reaction about the reopening.

“It’s amazing that we’re finally opening up, but the outside area is just a fraction of the inside space,” he said.

In one of his restaurant-bars La Belle Hortense, he said that out of a normal capacity of 126 people, there will just be room for eight. “It’s a start,” he conceded, but “two in three outside tables had to be removed.”

Customers will have the freedom to eat without wearing a mask, but as soon as nature calls they will be required to don one to go to the inside bathroom. It is authorised for use, provided all sanitary procedures are respected.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Fremantle AFL forward McCarthy in hospital

Fremantle forward Cam McCarthy will undergo tests in hospital after collapsing during the AFL club's non-contact training session.

Australian rules football

Franklin weighs into race debate

Lance Franklin has drawn attention to the high level of Aboriginal incarceration in Australia.

swimming

Taylor takes over as Aust head swim coach

Rohan Taylor has taken over as Australian swimming's head coach for the Tokyo Olympics after Jacco Verhaeren announced he will leave in September.

Australian rules football

Lions' duo inducted in AFL Hall of Fame

Brisbane triple-premiership heroes Jonathan Brown and Simon Black have been inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

rugby league

Rooster Radley the victor at NRL Judiciary

Sydney Roosters forward Victor Radley has escaped a one-match ban after successfully challenging a grade-one dangerous throw charge at the NRL judiciary.

news

politics

Unions, bosses eye future amid recession

Unions and business groups are putting their differences aside in a bid to create jobs as the economy enters recession in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

sport

Australian rules football

Fremantle AFL forward McCarthy in hospital

Fremantle forward Cam McCarthy will undergo tests in hospital after collapsing during the AFL club's non-contact training session.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

Clashes with NY police in latest protests

Curfews and threats of calling in the military have failed to hold back tens of thousands of people protesting over police brutality against black Americans.