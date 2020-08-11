Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
The Parkes radio telescope played a key role in the 1969 Apollo 11 mission to the moon. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Technology

Parkes dish orbits to heritage list status

By Rebecca Gredley

August 11, 2020

2020-08-11 11:42:13

It helped broadcast man’s first steps on the moon and was immortalised on the silver screen.

Now “the dish” has been added to the national heritage list.

The Parkes telescope becomes the 118th site on the list, which will see it preserved and protected.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley said the CSIRO Parkes Observatory helped beam Australian science, technology and engineering around the world.

“It has also shone a unique light on the role of rural Australia and its contribution to scientific discovery,” she said on Monday.

Along with NASA’s Honeysuckle Creek Station in Canberra, the dish played a key role in televising signals from the 1969 Apollo 11 mission to the moon.

The scientific feat inspired the 2000 film The Dish, starring Sam Neill.

Science Minister Karen Andrews said the 64-metre telescope continued to play an important role in understanding the universe.

“As Australia again plays a critical role in the next efforts to put people on the moon, and go on to Mars, this listing couldn’t come at a more appropriate time,” she said.

The telescope has been continually upgraded and is now 10,000 times more sensitive than when it was built in 1961.

Astronomers have used it to find most of the known pulsars, rapidly spinning neutron stars, and identified the first fast radio burst, a phenomenon researchers are racing to explain.

CSIRO chief Larry Marshall said the telescope had the most advanced radio receiver systems in the world and continued to monitor the universe around the clock.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Hawkins' five sinks Saints in AFL fizzer

Geelong have kicked the game's last nine goals to emphatically end St Kilda's four-game AFL winning streak.

rugby league

Breaches put NRL comp at risk: V'landys

NRL players and officials putting the season at risk by breaching the game's biosecurity protocols have been put on notice.

rugby league

Panthers coach defends NRL ref comments

Penrith coach Ivan Cleary is facing a $20,000 fine after being served with a breach notice by the NRL for comments against referees.

golf

Morikawa wins first major in thrilling PGA

Young American Collin Morikawa has announced himself on golf's world stage with a spectacular US PGA Championship victory in San Francisco.

rugby league

Sea Eagles to lose Fonua-Blake for month

Injury-hit Manly have suffered another NRL setback with forward Addin Fonua-Blake set for a month on the sidelines with a knee injury.

news

epidemic and plague

Tangara cluster grows, 22 new NSW cases

At least 17 COVID-19 cases are now linked to a Catholic school in northwest Sydney, with NSW recording 22 new cases.

sport

Australian rules football

Hawkins' five sinks Saints in AFL fizzer

Geelong have kicked the game's last nine goals to emphatically end St Kilda's four-game AFL winning streak.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

Pompeo 'troubled' by HK tycoon arrest

The White House and US secretary of state have hit out the arrest of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, saying Beijing has "eviscerated" the cities' freedoms.