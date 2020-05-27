Discover Australian Associated Press

Legal action is being pursued in the Supreme Court in a bid to stop a brumby cull. Image by Perry Duffin/AAP PHOTOS

Environment

Parks Vic ‘didn’t consult on brumby cull’

By Caroline Schelle

May 27, 2020

2020-05-27 17:44:09

Bushfires and a spike in brumby numbers led to the decision to cull Victoria’s wild horses.

But lawyers argue the community should have been consulted. 

Omeo man Philip Maguire has gone to the Supreme Court in a bid to stop the proposed brumby cull in the Alpine National Park.

“Our case is that Parks Victoria are under an obligation to consult with a broad range of people including the general community,” his lawyer Angel Aleksov argued on Tuesday.

“There was not any engagement with the broader community in relation with the new technique or the ‘kill policy’.”

The change was introduced after the destruction caused to the region because of the bushfires and a spike in brumby numbers, lawyer Jason Pizer QC said. 

There had also been prior consultation about the removal of horses from the area, though it had not been specifically about shooting, he said.

“It’s an implementation of the plan in a different way.”

“There is no need to engage in any further consultation, because the views of the community were already known.” 

People voluntarily told Parks Victoria they were in favour of a cull though it was not part of the original plan to remove 1200 of the animals, he said. 

But Mr Aleksov said his client wanted the opportunity to put his views forward because he didn’t think shooting was being considered and it moved him to take legal action. 

However, Justice Steven Moore had earlier pointed out there were polarising opinions about shooting horses and another consultation could lead to a similar outcome.

Mr Pizer told the court there should be no more delays in the plan to remove or cull the horses. 

“Delay will lead to significant damage to the fragile alpine environment.”  

An earlier injunction dismissed in the Federal Court had also delayed plans to relocate the horses with only 153 eventually rehomed, Mr Pizer said. 

Justice Moore will hand down his decision on Friday.

