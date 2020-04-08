Discover Australian Associated Press

A scaled back parliament will meet to approve legislation for $130 billion in wage subsidies. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Parliament meets to pass $130b wage scheme

By Matt Coughlan and Daniel McCulloch

April 8, 2020

2020-04-08 08:11:26

Wage subsidies designed to save six million jobs will be approved by federal parliament when a reduced number of politicians meet in Canberra.

But the Morrison government is refusing to extend the $130 billion scheme to more than two million casual workers, temporary visa holders and local council employees who will miss out.

“We won’t be accepting any amendments today,” Finance Minister Mathias Cormann told ABC radio on Wednesday.

“The scheme that we’ve put forward is very fair, it will provide support to six million working Australians.”

Senator Cormann said the states were responsible for council workers and reiterated calls for struggling visa workers to pack up and leave.

“For those visitors who are not able to support themselves either through work, through savings or through accessing their superannuation, we strongly encourage them to go home,” he said.

However, the situation is not that simple for many temporary residents, with flights cancelled, borders closed and some countries made unsafe.

The JobKeeper scheme will pass on Wednesday during a special parliamentary sitting.

Unions and the coalition have struck a deal on the measures, with more protections for workers built into the draft laws.

Under the scheme, coronavirus-affected businesses will get $1500 in fortnightly payments to pass on to each employee.

Workers who have their hours cut will be able to request time to work a second job.

The Fair Work Commission will be able to review stand-down periods and employer changes to people’s work location or duties.

Workers can agree to change their days, while bosses could also ask for annual leave to be taken, provided employees have two weeks left over.

Reasonable requests to take annual leave will not be able to be refused.

While unions pushed for changes to be made through the Fair Work Commission, the government will instead legislate temporary amendments to the Fair Work Act.

Labor will back the legislation while arguing for more casuals to be included.

“People will be left behind by the package as it currently stands,” Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said.

While the JobKeeper payment is expected to cover six million people, 1.1 million casuals who have been with their employer less than a year are set to miss out.

Industrial Relations Minister Christian Porter isn’t budging on calls to include the cohort.

“I think there’s going to be an agreement to disagree on casuals,” Mr Porter said.

The government argues those workers not covered by JobKeeper will be eligible for the $1100-a-fortnight JobSeeker allowance and other welfare benefits.

Labor has also struck a deal to establish a select Senate committee to scrutinise all aspects of the government’s coronavirus response.

While the opposition would prefer parliament to sit during the pandemic, it is satisfied the inquiry will be the next best thing with the government spending $320 billion on relief measures.

In the lower house, there will be 30 government MPs and 21 from Labor in the 151-member chamber.

