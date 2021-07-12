FIND OUT WHY AAP NEEDS YOU
A federal parliamentary inquiry on job security will focus on the growth of the gig economy. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

labour

Parliament to examine gig economy workers

By Marion Rae

July 12, 2021

2021-07-12 16:13:43

Unions, miners and recruiters will tell a federal parliamentary inquiry the Uber-ised economy is rippling beyond takeaway food and how people get home after a night out.

Members of the Senate committee on job security meeting on Tuesday already know casual work is a leading cause of anxiety among voters.

The gig economy, and now COVID-19, are reshaping how Australians work and laws are yet to catch up.

There are about 2.3 million casual workers in Australia who are not entitled to holiday and sick leave.

Many gig economy workers are classified as independent contractors, not as employees, meaning they don’t get a minimum wage, superannuation or workers compensation.

Older workers are also increasingly pessimistic about their prospects of finding or changing jobs.

The Queensland Council of Unions says the pandemic has highlighted the impact that insecure work has had in Australia, especially in the aged care and security sectors.

Insecure work has resulted in workers feeling compelled to work when they are sick, and across multiple job sites, sometimes with fatal consequences.

Five food delivery riders died on the roads last year.

The Construction and General Division of the Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union says the proliferation of insecure work in Australia has not been by accident.

Businesses are doing away with traditional employment relationships in order to cut costs and shift risk onto workers, helped by a weak regulatory framework, according to the union.

Casual mineworkers are paid less than their permanent workmates, despite claims of “casual loading”. 

The use of sham contracting is a growing problem across the Australian economy and is said to be particularly acute in the construction industry. 

An absence of enforcement activity by regulators such as the Australian Building and Construction Commission will also be questioned as giving a free pass to unscrupulous firms.

The inquiry has attracted more than 100 detailed written submissions amid growing calls for regulation.

Separately, the Australian Workers’ Union begins its case at the Fair Work Commission about fairer pay for fruit pickers.

Some get “piece rates” equivalent to just $3 an hour.

Latest news

health

Calls grow for return of JobKeeper scheme

The NSW premier says it is "almost impossible" Sydney's lockdown will end this week, prompting calls for more support from the state and federal governments.

virus diseases

Sydney lockdown end 'almost impossible'

The NSW premier says it is "almost impossible" Sydney's lockdown will end this week as the state records an outbreak-high 112 new local COVID-19 cases.

epidemic and plague

NSW businesses wait on federal support

The federal government is set to unveil a support package to help keep lockdown-hit businesses in NSW afloat.

rugby league

NRL double-headers likely as part of hubs

The NRL will look at double-headers and triple-headers in the Queensland bubble as part of the 12 clubs from NSW and ACT moving north.

politics

Pfizer downplays Kevin Rudd meeting impact

Pfizer has responded to 'inaccurate' claims that Kevin Rudd played a role in fast-tracking vaccine shipments to Australia.