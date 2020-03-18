Discover Australian Associated Press

A scaled-back federal parliament will deal with stimulus measures next week amid the coronavirus. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Parties considering scaled-back parliament

By Katina Curtis, AAP Senior Political Writer

March 18, 2020

2020-03-18 17:27:57

Federal parliament is set to deal with the economic stimulus measures to help Australian businesses stay afloat during the coronavirus crisis with two in five politicians absent.

The move comes as a third coalition member, NSW senator Andrew Bragg, revealed he had tested positive to the virus.

The major parties have worked together to decide what parliament should look like during its final scheduled sitting before the May budget.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday it was likely some 60 lower house members would be given leave to avoid travelling to Canberra, meaning decisions would be made by about 90 of the 151 MPs.

“Obviously, priority would be given for leave and parenting arrangements for people who were more susceptible to viruses … and to people travelling longer distances as well,” he said in Bega on the NSW South Coast.

Attorney-General Christian Porter and manager of opposition business Tony Burke are still finalising the arrangement, which would give the lower house enough numbers to deal with the procedural motions needed to speed through the stimulus legislation.

Senator Bragg, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton and LNP senator Susan McDonald are the only known politicians to have been struck down with virus as it spreads across the country.

Senators McDonald and Bragg are on two parliamentary committees together.

Senator Bragg said he was a guest at a friend’s wedding in Stanwell Tops near Wollongong on March 6 after which he came down with flu-like symptoms.

The ABC reported there had been six confirmed coronavirus cases among the guests.

Mr Dutton tweeted on Tuesday he was now at home self-isolating with his dog Ralph and feeling “much better”.

A scheduled parliamentary sitting normally brings thousands of politicians, staff, lobbyists and visitors to Canberra from around Australia.

But the experience at Parliament House from Monday will be quite different amid medical advice that people should practice social distancing to slow the spread of the virus.

Speaker of the House Tony Smith and Senate President Scott Ryan have already cancelled school visits, urged politicians to scale down the number of staff they bring with them and banned a range of pass-holders including lobbyists.

The Senate has a standing deal to grant leave to five senators from each side, but it’s up to the whips and business managers of each major party to decide whether to expand this.

Labor’s caucus will meet on Monday morning, a change from the usual Tuesday gathering, and some MPs may join via teleconference.

The opposition has promised to be constructive in relation to the stimulus package.

In return, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has promised to send legislation for consideration this week, before its introduction into parliament.

