FIND OUT WHY AAP NEEDS YOU
Queensland police hunted a woman overnight suspected of driving the car that killed an officer. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

homicide

Passenger due in court over Qld cop murder

By AAP

June 27, 2021

2021-06-27 21:54:15

A woman is due to face court charged with murdering a Queensland police officer, who was allegedly hit by a stolen car in a “deliberate act”.

The 24-year-old woman is scheduled to front Caboolture Magistrates Court on Monday, as police overnight continued to hunt for another woman who is accused of driving the vehicle.

Detectives were working to find the 33-year-old woman, who they say is known to frequent the Caboolture area.

Senior Constable Dave Masters, 53, was responding to a suspected stolen vehicle when he was struck on the Bruce Highway at Burpengary just after 3am on Saturday.

The vehicle – a hire car from Ipswich that was not returned – was found on Saturday afternoon burnt out in semi-rural Moodlu, about 17 kilometres from where Sen Const Masters was killed.

“The actions of the vehicle, the course of direction that it took, lead us to believe that it was a deliberate act,” homicide squad Detective Superintendent Craig Morrow said.

“There is footage that we are still going through … there is footage that shows the actions of the vehicle.”

The 24-year-old woman, who was allegedly a passenger in the car, has been charged with murder, arson and unlawfully using a motor vehicle.

Latest news

homicide

Passenger due in court over Qld cop murder

The first of two women who police say were in a vehicle that hit and killed a Queensland police officer, is due to face court charged with his murder.

virus diseases

Virus 'spot fires' appear across Australia

Three Australian states and a territory are grappling with COVID-19 outbreaks as the number of social and travel restrictions continue to increase.

Australian rules football

Melbourne AFL hub on cards as issues mount

West Coast coach Adam Simpson says his side will be willing to spend several weeks in Melbourne if the AFL decide to set up a hub there.

virus diseases

High-level meeting called as COVID spreads

Australia is facing some of its most widespread COVID-19 restrictions since the outbreak of the pandemic, prompting a high-level political response.

crime, law and justice

Familiar witnesses in Roberts-Smith case

Federal Liberal politicians past and present are among the witnesses due to give evidence during week four of Ben Roberts-Smith's defamation case.