US Health officials say 21 people on board the Grand Princess cruise ship have coronavirus. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Cruise ship off US confirms 21 virus cases

By AAP

March 8, 2020

2020-03-08 19:19:19

US officials are deciding where to dock a cruise ship in California after 21 people on board tested positive for coronavirus.

The Grand Princess, with 3500 people aboard, is currently in international waters off San Francisco, but authorities want it to dock in a non-commercial port so all passengers and crew can be tested.

Officials say there is evidence the ship was the breeding ground for a deadly cluster of 10 cases during an earlier voyage.

US Vice-President Mike Pence confirmed the 21 positive tests on Friday, saying 19 of them are crew members.

He added: “All passengers and crew will be tested for the virus. Those that will need to be quarantined will be quarantined. Those who will require medical help will receive it.”

Princess Cruises said 45 of the more than 3500 people on board, which includes four Australians, were tested in the first round.

A military helicopter crew lowered test kits on to the 290m ship by rope on Thursday and later retrieved them for analysis as the vessel waited off San Francisco, under orders to keep its distance from shore. All passengers have been ordered to remain in their cabins.

US President Donald Trump, speaking at the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, said he would have preferred not to let the passengers disembark on to American soil but will defer to the recommendations of medical experts.

He said: “I don’t need to have the numbers double because of one ship that wasn’t our fault. And it wasn’t the fault of the people on the ship either. Okay? It wasn’t their fault either. And they are mostly Americans.”

Health officials trying to establish whether the virus is circulating on the Grand Princess undertook the testing after reporting that a passenger on a previous voyage of the ship, in February, died of the disease.

In the past few days, health authorities disclosed that at least 10 other people who were on the same journey were also found to be infected. Some passengers on that trip stayed aboard for the current voyage, which increased crew members’ exposure to the virus.

Also on Friday, Thai authorities blocked a separate cruise ship from docking in the country due to concerns over the fact a number of passengers are from Italy which, with almost 200 virus deaths, is the centre of Europe’s epidemic.

Another Princess cruise ship, the Diamond Princess, was quarantined for two weeks in Yokohama, Japan, last month because of the virus, and ultimately about 700 of the 3,700 people aboard became infected.

