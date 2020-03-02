Discover Australian Associated Press

Queensland doctors say their patients are not heeding warnings about being overweight. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Patient apathy on losing weight, say GPs

By Darren Cartwright

March 2, 2020

2020-03-02 16:07:14

Doctors say they are failing to cut through to overweight patients with the message that obesity can lead to major health problems, with very few prepared to do anything about it.

Australian Medical Association Queensland (AMAQ) President Dr Dilip Dhupelia said the overwhelming majority of their doctors said their advice was not being heeded and patients lacked the craving to tackle their weight issues.

“Nearly 90 per cent of doctors said their patients were not prepared to change their diet or exercise, even when they were aware of the health dangers of being overweight or obese. Clearly we are losing the battle of the bulge,” he said.

“We are very surprised that GPs are actually seeing an increase in obesity rates in Queensland and the apathy of patients who know what the risks of obesity are but are not prepared to do anything about it.”

The latest figures provided by AMAQ show that 66 per cent of adults and 25 per cent of children are overweight or obese.

It’s a five per cent increase across the board from 2007-08.

“We relate it to the easier availability of fast food, more time on activities that are sedentary, such as screen time and social media, and less participation in sports and activities,” he said.

Obesity was also generational and there was less likelihood of a child being obese if their parents lived healthy lifestyles.

“If a parent adopts healthy eating, exercises regularly, is of normal weight and doesn’t smoke, and drinks within required limits then there is the likelihood that their children will not be obese,” he said

The AMAQ raised concerns about the inaction of patients as part of Obesity Awareness Week which begins on Monday.

Anyone who is obese or concerned about their weight should see their local GP for a health check and create a plan to shed kilos. 

