Patients unhappy using new technologies such as video conferencing are being urged to use the phone. Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS

Health

People told not to avoid GPs during crisis

By Daniel McCulloch

April 9, 2020

2020-04-09 13:53:19

People with chronic or acute medical issues are being urged not to stay away from doctors and hospitals during the coronavirus crisis.

And patients uncomfortable using new technologies to contact their GPs have been told to pick up the phone instead.

Australian Medical Association president Tony Bartone is concerned the pandemic could claim the lives of people with treatable ailments.

“If Australians neglect their care during this time, all we are going to do is shift an enormous burden of care many, many months down the road,” he told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.

“With worse outcomes, more complications, more morbidity, and indeed many Australians will lose their life to preventable conditions.”

Dr Bartone urged unwell Australians to contact their doctors.

“Keep in touch and maintain your usual care,” he said.

“There’s never been an easier time and a safer time to access the care face-to-face in a clinic.”

John Bonning from the Australasian College for Emergency Medicine says there is an understandable level of community concern in relation to COVID-19.

But Dr Bonning does not want people to stop seeking medical treatment.

“By delaying seeking medical attention for severe illness or health issues such as heart attacks, asthma or abdominal conditions such as appendicitis, patients risk making their situations much worse,” he said.

“In extreme cases this can be life threatening.”

Dr Bonning said elderly people and those with chronic illness should continue having regular clinical reviews, and visit the emergency department if they experience serious symptoms.

“It is important for people to know that our hospital emergency departments remain open to treat and care for severely unwell patients,” he said.

“Primary care is also still there for your routine and chronic healthcare needs.”

Health Minister Greg Hunt urged people to maintain their day-to-day health management plans.

“That means call the doctor, see the doctor if it’s a face-to-face consultation that’s required, but don’t ignore the doctor,” he told reporters.

“For all of these health conditions, we want Australians to continue to focus on their ordinary health as well as the coronavirus management.”

Doctors are concerned some people are so uncomfortable using “telehealth” platforms during the coronavirus crisis they are avoiding consultations altogether.

Patients unable or unwilling to use new technologies such as video conferencing are being urged to call instead.

“An old fashioned phone will do just fine,” president of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners Dr Harry Nespolon said.

