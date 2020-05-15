Pause on welfare job hunting requirements

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
People on welfare seeking work amid the coronavirus will not suffer financial penalties until June. Image by Tracey Nearmy/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Pause on welfare job hunting requirements

By Rebecca Gredley

May 15, 2020

2020-05-15 14:29:17

Welfare recipients have been given until at least the start of June before they need to hunt for work under extended coronavirus relief measures.

Mutual obligation requirements, such as job interviews, have been suspended again until June 1.

Employment Minister Michaelia Cash says any further extensions will depend on Treasury figures and ongoing impacts of restrictions in place to curb the coronavirus.

Senator Cash says mutual obligations will be reintroduced in stages.

“In the first stage there will be no penalties or suspensions applied,” she told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.

“This should give people confidence that they can pick up the phone, talk to their provider.

“But if they don’t get around to doing that, or there are reasons they are unable to do that, no suspension or penalty will apply.”

Greens senator Rachel Siewert says the system will be overwhelmed when mutual obligations begin again, given the coronavirus pandemic has forced hundreds of thousands of people onto welfare.

She’s calling for the requirements to be paused for six months and to move away from a punitive approach to one where there are incentives for employment providers.

“Now is the ideal time to reset how we support jobseekers,” she said.

“We must move to a supportive model that meets people’s needs and focuses on supporting people, rather than punishing them because they can’t find jobs that are not there.”

Australian Bureau of Statistics figures released on Thursday showed the unemployment rate rose one percentage point to 6.2 per cent, as 593,300 people lost their jobs in April as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Underemployment was up 4.9 percentage points to 13.7 per cent, while the participation rate – the number of people working or looking for work – was down 2.4 points to 63.5 per cent.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL to resume competition on June 11

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has urged players to be on their best behaviour and respect "over and above" health protocols ahead of the league's June 11 restart.

Australian rules football

Eagles chase AFL fixture compensation

West Coast want a run of home games later in the AFL season to make up for having to restart the 2020 campaign with a succession of matches interstate.

rugby league

Eels and Broncos to kick off NRL return

Brisbane Broncos will host Parramatta Eels on the return night of the NRL on May 28.

F1

Ricciardo to join McLaren in F1 shake up

Australian F1 star Daniel Ricciardo is to race for the McLaren team in 2021, taking the seat of Carlos Sainz, who will move to Ferrari.

Formula One

Ricciardo moves from Renault to McLaren

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo will switch from Renault to McLaren following the 2020 season.

news

politics

China must respect Australian values: PM

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia will stand its ground on calls for a global coronavirus inquiry despite infuriating the Chinese government.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL to resume competition on June 11

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has urged players to be on their best behaviour and respect "over and above" health protocols ahead of the league's June 11 restart.

world

economy, business and finance

WTO chief Azevedo to depart a year early

The head of the World Trade Organisation has announced he will step down a year early as the body struggles to coordinate responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.