Pavlou walks from UQ disciplinary hearing

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Drew Pavlou expects the University of Queensland to expel him after he left a disciplinary hearing. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Education

Pavlou walks from UQ disciplinary hearing

By Gus McCubbing

May 21, 2020

2020-05-21 17:30:35

A student activist highly critical of the University of Queensland’s ties to Beijing says he expects to be expelled from the institution after walking out on a disciplinary hearing he labelled a “kangaroo court”. 

Drew Pavlou on Wednesday faced a hearing at the university over 11 allegations of misconduct, detailed in a confidential 186-page document, reportedly linked to his on-campus activism supporting Hong Kong and criticising the Chinese Communist Party.

But the 20-year-old philosophy student left the meeting with his lawyer, Tony Morris QC, after about one hour, citing procedural unfairness.

“We thought the hearing was stacked against us and I won’t respect their kangaroo court ,” Mr Pavlou told AAP on Wednesday. 

“So we walked out and we’re now preparing for them to expel me and we’re preparing to go to the Supreme Court of Queensland.”

After leaving the hearing, Mr Pavlou said in a statement university administration had “learnt well from their masters in Beijing”. 

The University of Queensland Senate member also told AAP his expulsion would hinder the ability of Australian students to criticise either univeristy administrations or the Chinese government. 

Mr Pavlou, who was involved in a scuffle with Chinese international students on campus in July 2019, also said the situation had taken a personal toll but he “wouldn’t back down”. 

A university spokeswoman rejected claims the disciplinary hearing was a free speech issue and said the institution’s policies were “not driven by politics”.

“It is entirely reasonable and appropriate for the university to provide a safe environment for students and staff, both on campus and online, to protect their welfare and mental health,” she said in a statement.

“Part of this is ensuring complaints are fairly considered through a standard, confidential disciplinary process, which is being followed in this case.”

University of Sydney senior lecturer in modern Chinese history Dr David Brophy said while he found the tactics used by Mr Pavlou – whom he described as “provocative and polarising” – to be problematic, UQ should nevertheless drop its case against the student. 

“He’s been unnecessarily inflammatory towards students from mainland China who need to be engaged in respectful debate,” Dr Brophy said.

“But (human rights in China) is the stuff of political debate, not university tribunals.”

Senior lecturer in Chinese studies at Monash University, Dr Kevin Carrico, said Mr Pavlou had brought much-needed attention to pressing issues in the Australia-China relationship and that his activism had “clearly been an annoyance” to the University of Queensland. 

“It is extremely important that China’s arbitrary speech limits not be enforced in Australia, but this appears to be precisely what is happening,” he told AAP on Wednesday. 

The University of Queensland has faced media scrutiny for its relations with the Chinese government, which has co-funded four courses offered by the university

The institution is also home to one of Australia’s many Confucius Institutes – Beijing-funded education centres some critics warn promote propaganda. 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Jack Steven 'victim' in AFL mystery: Scott

Geelong coach Chris Scott expects Jack Steven back at the AFL club within days after being discharged from hospital following a mysterious stab wound.

rugby league

Eels learn from 2018 in dream NRL draw

Parramatta have been handed a dream NRL draw but know too well from their wooden-spoon year of 2018 that they can't afford to buy into the hype.

soccer

Soccer's golden generation desire change

Australia's 'golden generation' of soccer stars has united in a passionate plea to change the way the sport is managed in the country.

soccer

FFA seeks hub to complete A-League season

The remainder of the A-League season increasingly looks set to be completed in a tournament-style format in a hub located in NSW, Victoria or Queensland.

Australian rules football

Eagles want more AFL quarantine details

West Coast coach Adam Simpson says the club is yet to determine who will travel to the Gold Coast with players seeking further details from the AFL.

news

health

States slow to reopen will miss tourists

Federal minister Christian Porter has warned states if they keep their borders closed too long they'll miss out on a tourism-led recovery.

sport

Australian rules football

Jack Steven 'victim' in AFL mystery: Scott

Geelong coach Chris Scott expects Jack Steven back at the AFL club within days after being discharged from hospital following a mysterious stab wound.

world

virus diseases

WHO reports most new virus cases in a day

The World Health Organisation has recorded 106,000 new cases of COVID-19 infection worldwide in the last 24 hours - the most in a single day yet.