Pay quits as NRL coach of the Bulldogs

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Canterbury coach Dean Pay has quit to end constant speculation over his future with the NRL club. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Pay quits as NRL coach of the Bulldogs

By Matt Encarnacion

July 14, 2020

2020-07-14 10:59:33

Dean Pay formally walked out on Canterbury on Tuesday, ending his two-and-a-half-year stint as coach of the NRL club.

Pay departs halfway through the final year of his contract with the Bulldogs rock bottom after nine rounds of the COVID-19 hampered NRL season. 

Handed arguably the weakest roster in the NRL when he replaced Des Hasler after the 2017 campaign, Pay has led Canterbury to just 19 wins in 57 matches.

It is understood the former Bulldogs captain informed the playing group of his decision at their Belmore Sports Ground headquarters on Tuesday morning.

“I’d like to thank the Bulldogs for the opportunity to be the head coach at a club that has always meant so much to me,” Pay said in a statement.

Assistant coach Steve Georgallis will take the reins as caretaker with Trent Barrett widely considered the frontrunner to succeed Pay long-term.

NSW State of Origin coach Brad Fittler, his Queensland counterpart Kevin Walters and former Penrith coach Anthony Griffin have also been mentioned as options.

Pay’s tenure will be remembered as among the leanest in club history, with the club finishing 12th over the past two seasons.

However, his supporters will point to the lack of talent at his disposal, with salary cap issues forcing the exit of a number of star players in his first year.

Aaron Woods and Moses Mbye left the club mid-season in 2018, with David Klemmer, Josh Morris and Brett Morris departing at season’s end.

The mass exodus prompted the NRL to ban heavily back-ended contracts.

Kieran Foran, Dylan Napa and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak have been Canterbury’s only major signings of note during Pay’s reign.

However, Foran’s time at Belmore has been married by injury. 

Pay’s exit comes as the Bulldogs begin to emerge from their cap issues, with England international Luke Thompson only making his NRL debut last week. 

Canterbury chief executive Andrew Hill said it was particularly tough to see Pay depart given his extensive links to the club.

The 51-year-old Pay spent seven of his 11 playing years in the blue-and-white, including their premiership triumph in 1995, prior to joining Parramatta.

“These decisions are always tough, particularly when they involve someone who has been part of the Bulldogs family for a long time,” Hill said.

“The fact is though that the club and Dean have decided that we needed to move in a different direction to take the team forward and Dean was in agreement that now was the right time for both parties to part ways.”

DEAN PAY’S NRL COACHING CAREER AT CANTERBURY (2018-2020)

57 games – 19 wins, 38 losses

2018: Finished 12th (13th in attack, 9th in defence)

2019: Finished 12th (last in attack, 9th in defence) 

2020: Last after nine rounds (last in attack, 11th in defence)

Latest sport

soccer

Perth captain Castro out of A-League

Perth Glory captain Diego Castro won't play when the A-League resumes, citing health risks about coronavirus.

rugby league

Pay quits as NRL coach of the Bulldogs

Dean Pay has resigned as coach of Canterbury with the struggling Bulldogs stranded at the bottom of the NRL ladder.

rugby league

Support growing for Barrett at Bulldogs

Penrith assistant coach Trent Barrett is widely considered the frontrunner to replace the departing Dean Pay as NRL coach at Canterbury.

tennis

Stosur becomes a mother to baby girl

Former US Open champion Samantha Stosur has revealed she is now a mum after her partner Liz Astling gave birth to a baby girl last month.

rugby league

Pay set to quit NRL's Bulldogs: report

Dean Pay is set to quit as Canterbury coach on Tuesday, ending months of speculation over his future.

news

epidemic and plague

NSW pub rules tighten after virus outbreak

NSW pubs will have to operate under stricter rules after 28 COVID-19 cases were linked to a cluster of cases at a pub in Sydney's southwest.

sport

soccer

Perth captain Castro out of A-League

Perth Glory captain Diego Castro won't play when the A-League resumes, citing health risks about coronavirus.

world

virus diseases

Virus crisis may get worse and worse: WHO

Coronavirus infections have risen above 13 million across the world, as the World Health Organization warns the pandemic could get worse.